Ruth Sprague
3d ago
County Courts Need to instrict Tougher Consequences. For Drugs It seems Chanute is Full of Drugs. Same people continue to be arrested for same offenses. You can watch the Addicts walking the streets. Not hard to see them. Scary place for us Trying to raise our Children.
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
Teen Arrested with Gun and Marijuana
A teenager is arrested on drug and firearm charges in Caney. During patrol, a Caney Police Officer observed a red Mazda passenger car traveling southbound on McGee Street when it crossed the center line and went into the northbound lane. The officer pulled the vehicle over identifying the driver as 18-year-old Treyon Johnson. During the stop, the officer thought he smelled burning Marijuana coming from the vehicle and Johnson pointed out a half-burnt marijuana cigarette in the middle console.
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop
An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead
An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
Local bike organization unveils its newest trails
Prairie Pathways today unveiled its newest bike pathways in Iola, Pittsburg, and Fort Scott.
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
BREAKING NEWS STORY: Caney, Kansas declares a water emergency
CANEY, Ks. – the city announces on its website a declaration of a water emergency. This declaration means mandatory water conservation for all citizens and businesses in Caney and means no water used for outdoor watering; either public or private, commercial, agricultural or industrial purposes, except water actually necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of bona fide employees of such business or interest while such employees are engaged in the performance of their duties at their place of employment. The declaration is effective immediately. Residents are warned they can face disconnection of services or even citations if they use unnecessary water.
MG Commissioners To Meet This Morning
Budget discussions from Montgomery County department heads will start the Board of Commissioners' regular weekly meeting this morning at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. According to the agenda, the final department will meet with the board at approximately 12:45 pm. The meeting is streamed on LIVE and Zoom for viewing and open to the public in person.
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking?
Since I began writing this column in April of 2021, the most common question I get is, “Why are we shrinking?” Many people are quick the lay the blame on any number of local factors, but in my first column, I cited ten primary reasons from my research over the years, which are listed below:
News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires
Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
Commissioners Appoint Members to a Zoning Board
Labette County commissioners approved five members to a planning and zoning board and three members to the appeals board. Commissioner Terry Weidert made the motion for all eight nominations to the board. All eight members were approved on a two-to-one vote with Commissioner Cole Proehl voting no on each one....
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist
Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
MG Commissioners Finalize 2023 Budget
The weekly meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners was held this morning at 9 in the Judicial Center in Independence. The meeting nearly exclusively dealt with the final touches of each department's budget for 2023. Board members wanted to cut as much as possible, but while still giving the residents of MG county all that is possible and keeping in mind the fact that nobody wants their property taxes to go up any further.
