HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Flips C-Murder's 'Like A Jungle' For New Track
NBA YoungBoy continues to give fans new material. Days after releasing a brand new mixtape, the Baton Rouge rapper has shared “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” a flip of C-Murder’s 1999 single “Like A Jungle.”. Filmed inside his home, YoungBoy lays still in a casket before...
hiphop-n-more.com
BLEU Releases ‘Love In The Way’ Video Feat. Nicki Minaj — Watch
This past Friday, BLEU dropped his new single ‘Love In The Way‘ which features Nicki Minaj. It marks the first time the pair have collaborated and both fan base’s seem to be feeling the song. Tonight, the pair have doubled back with the official music video for...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Album in Over Five Years
Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has clinched another nonconsecutive week at No. 1 — it’s 11th time at the top spot out of 19 weeks since its release. Not since Drake’s “Views” logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 had a similar feat been reached. Both “Views” and “Un Verano’s” runs were nonconsecutive, however, Bad Bunny has yet to slip below a No. 2 slot. “Un Verano” enters with the equivalent of 97,000 album sales in the U.S., according to Luminate via Billboard. Harry Styles also accomplishes a historic mark of 14 weeks at No. 1 on...
HipHopDX.com
Omarion Talks Maybach Music Fallout, Says Rick Ross Didn’t Honor His Word
Omarion has opened about his relationship with Rick Ross and the reason for his departure from the rapper’s Maybach Music Group in a new interview. The former B2K star, who signed to MMG in May of 2012, told The Breakfast Club he has nothing but love for Rozay, but that he wishes the MMG head had supported him more during his time with the label.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
New Jersey-Native Rotimi Responds To Getting Dirty Bird Dragged Over Atlanta Falcons ’Rise Up’ Anthem
New Jersey-native, actor, and singer Rotimi responds to social media backlash over Atlanta Falcons 'Rise Up' anthem
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay Drops 50 Cent ‘Many Men’ Freestyle After Surviving Shooting
Lil Tjay has remixed 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after surviving a shooting in New Jersey. The Bronx native released his own version titled “FACESHOT” on YouTube over the weekend, which was accompanied by artwork depicting Tjay’s head superimposed onto 50’s body from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise
50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Predicted Cardi B Conviction? Rapper Eerily Confirms Story 4 Years Ago [LISTEN]
After a stunning turn of events, Cardi B pleaded guilty to the assault and misdemeanor charges she was accused of in 2018 yesterday. The controversial case was not a new thing as it has already sparked huge buzz at the time Cardi was reportedly arrested in New York. Four years...
HipHopDX.com
August Alsina Posts Bloodied Photos Of Alleged Tory Lanez Assault: 'A Leprechaun Ran Down On Me'
August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of assaulting him and leaving him with a bloodied mouth. The Testimony singer posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday (September 18) showing him leaning against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth — the aftermath, he says, of Lanez sucker punching him.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Saucy Santana, the Explosive ‘Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee
Saucy Santana has been affectionately referred to as the unofficial third member of City Girls, but the social media personality is now stepping into his own lane as a musical artist, rapping sex-positive lyrics and encouraging inclusivity among all creeds. Though his career is relatively new, the hard work is already paying off. Santana has had several viral moments, worked with some of the industry’s brightest stars, and has released club anthems back to back, including his viral hit song “Material Girl” and “Booty.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn & Maino Have Tense Moment At NYFW: "He Was Disrespectful"
Things got a little tense at an event last night and it involved two people that you wouldn't think would ever have a confrontation. New York Fashion Week is underway in the Big Apple, and everybody who's anybody has infiltrated the city. Celebrities from around the world have shown off their luxury fits as they attend coveted runway shows or star-studded after parties.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
