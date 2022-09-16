ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 44

Karen Mosher
3d ago

Judge Cannon is playing the same game as Trump!! "she says just because the document says Classified doesn't mean its Classified." Stupid is as stupid does!!

Reply(3)
23
AMG Guy
2d ago

She knows she's been appointed for Life, she also knows there's no way Congress is going to Impeach and Remove her. So she went all in, completely against the law, for Trump.

Reply(12)
13
Ruth
3d ago

Time for the Supreme Court to put this judge in her place for incompetence

Reply(1)
17
Related
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Justice Department#Criminal Investigation#The Justice Department
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
CNN

John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump's request

Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean says he thinks the Department of Justice is going to set the record straight about the facts surrounding the search of Mar-a-Lago when it files its response to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy