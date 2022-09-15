ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Sens. Burr, Wicker introduce resolution to adopt rail recommendations if agreements are not reached

By Liz Carey
Transportation Today News
Transportation Today News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UuOw_0hy5OCus00

U.S. Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, introduced legislation Tuesday that would prevent a rail worker strike if contract negotiations fail on Friday.

The Senate resolution would adopt the recommendations made by President Joe Biden’s appointees to the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB), including significant wage rate increases for workers retroactive to 2020. Despite a consensus on the PEB’s recommendations, contract negotiations continue, and America faces a potential rail worker strike. The congressmen said a strike could cost the country an estimated $2 billion per day.

“A rail worker strike would be catastrophic for America’s transportation system and our already-stressed supply chain,” Burr said. “The Presidential Emergency Board recommendations are a fair and appropriate solution to a years-long negotiation process, but labor unions are continuing to hold the entire nation’s rail system hostage as they demand more. This resolution would provide certainty for Americans who have a right to travel and work freely across state lines.”

Rail unions and the railroad industry have been engaged in negotiations for a new contract since 2019. In July 2022, following the process established by the Railway Labor Act, President Biden appointed a Presidential Emergency Board to investigate the dispute and make recommendations. Last month, the PEB released its recommendations, which were endorsed by the White House, including a 24 percent wage increase, as well as $1,000 annual bonuses to be applied retroactively, and increased healthcare and other benefits. Eight of the 12 unions have agreed to the recommendations. If an agreement is not reached by midnight Thursday, Sept. 15, rail workers have said they would strike.

On Wednesday, a local unit of the International Association of Machinists announced its membership had approved a strike no sooner than Sept. 29 to allow other unions time to continue negotiating. According to reports, unions and carriers met throughout the day on Wednesday in all-day, closed-door meetings at the U.S. Department of Labor’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The main area of disagreement is in sick leave policies and other time off, said U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Train conductors and engineers are arguing the current proposal isn’t good enough and are fighting for more time off and better terms regarding other work rules.

Wicker said the PEB proposal should be put in place to end the dispute.

“A rail strike would be counterproductive for everyone involved and would have devastating impacts on our entire economy,” Wicker said. “While there is still time for the remaining parties to reach voluntary agreements to end this dispute, it is time to bring this matter to a close. This resolution would implement the recommendations as issued by the Presidential Emergency Board. They are balanced, comprehensive, and would ensure rail service is not disrupted further.”

The post Sens. Burr, Wicker introduce resolution to adopt rail recommendations if agreements are not reached appeared first on Transportation Today .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Richard Burr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Transportation Today News

Transportation Today News

31
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Transportation Today is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source of news about the latest regulations and innovations that drive the transportation industry across its diverse network: roadways, railroads, aviation and maritime. Our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient transportation policy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting transportation and infrastructure coming from Congress and the Administration, and news about federal and state agencies that influence this key industry that moves people and goods – the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

 https://transportationtodaynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy