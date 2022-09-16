Read full article on original website
Below Me
3d ago
And the Fascists never stop trying to undermine the Constitution. The Florida Constitution is Clear with respect to Privacy from the Government!!!
cynthia singleton
3d ago
put it on the ballot in November. let the voters decide if it covers abortion. too scared 😱 let.voters decide the whole abortion issue as a matter of fact
Related
usf.edu
State appeals federal judge’s ruling on race-related issues in workplace training
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last month issued a preliminary injunction, agreeing with three businesses and a consultant that the workplace-training restrictions in the “Stop WOKE Act” violate the First Amendment. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked...
Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy
The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be a battle royale of bullying.
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asked for Preemptive Presidential Pardon for Human Trafficking, Says White House Aide
Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on September 18 that one of Florida's more-controversial Republican politicians - Representative Matt Gaetz - had sought a preemptive presidential pardon from Donald Trump, for sex trafficking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court
MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
RELATED PEOPLE
usf.edu
Florida's jobless rate is below the national average and at a level before the COVID-19 pandemic
Florida’s unemployment rate might be about as low as it can go as it remained at 2.7% in August. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report showing the rate unchanged from July. The agency estimated 293,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July, while the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abbott campaign edits Beto O'Rourke audio for attack ad
Republican midterm attack ads criticizing their Democratic opponents over crime and policing are running around the country. CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks three ads from Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
usf.edu
Sarasota artist creates images of resiliency, five years after Hurricane Maria uprooted life in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona's arrival in Puerto Rico on Sunday came almost exactly five years after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island, causing thousands of deaths and widespread destruction. Five years ago, artist Mara Torres Gonzalez and her husband were running a successful events design company in San Juan, Puerto Rico....
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Opponent Rebekah Jones To Stand Trial In Florida COVID-19 Data Case
Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones’ trial is scheduled
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
