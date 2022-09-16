ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 9

Below Me
3d ago

And the Fascists never stop trying to undermine the Constitution. The Florida Constitution is Clear with respect to Privacy from the Government!!!

Reply(3)
2
cynthia singleton
3d ago

put it on the ballot in November. let the voters decide if it covers abortion. too scared 😱 let.voters decide the whole abortion issue as a matter of fact

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court

MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
usf.edu

Florida's jobless rate is below the national average and at a level before the COVID-19 pandemic

Florida’s unemployment rate might be about as low as it can go as it remained at 2.7% in August. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report showing the rate unchanged from July. The agency estimated 293,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July, while the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The Florida Supreme Court#The Florida Constitution#Moody#Privacy Clause
waltonoutdoors.com

FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries

An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy