Jackson, MS

WJTV Game of the Week Preview: Parklane vs. Jackson Prep

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – WJTV’s game of the week feature two unbeaten teams in Parklane Academy and Jackson Prep.

Both teams are 4-0, but for the Pioneers they are looking to beat the Patriots for the first time since 1995.

The full preview in the video above.

WJTV 12

M-Braves Close Out 2022 With Win | Highlights and Interviews

The Mississippi Braves closed out their 2022 season on Sunday with a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits. The M-Braves scored six runs in the bottom of the third, which was all they’d need to end the year on a high note. The defending league champions did not qualify for the playoffs this season, but […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
JACKSON, MS
Raleigh's defense swallows Seminary; Higdon's skilled offense stay on pace

Raleigh has proven over the past couple years it has the offensive prowess to grind out a game on the turf with its Wing-T offense installed by head coach Ryan Higdon. The Lions also have premier offensive skill players like running backs Suntarine “Get” Perkins, Javarious “Chocolate” Walker and Kyvryn Moncrief that fit Higdon's offensive mold well and can explode on long plays at any time during a game to score points.
WJTV 12

MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures

It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

State officials tour Jackson restaurants for support after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the height of the Jackson water crisis is over, some people remain hesitant about patronizing restaurants. Many restaurants struggled to stay afloat has been a low flux of people returning to tables. In an effort to support local businesses in Jackson, Secretary of State Michael Watson visited various Jackson restaurants. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Hazmat crew responds to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson hazmat crew and the Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a chlorine leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Monday, September 19. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical building. All personnel were evacuated immediately from the chemical building. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Children learn about STEM at Mississippi Science Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many came out to take part in the last day of the Mississippi Science Fest. The purpose of the event is to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields in the state. The annual Mississippi Science Fest brings large crowds to the Capital City, making a comeback after having […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
JACKSON, MS
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
JACKSON, MS
