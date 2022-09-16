As a young girl, Lindsey Cross Lee loved all things fashion and design. As she grew up, this passion eventually led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, the alma mater of fashion designers Donna Karan and Tom Ford. Lindsey also spent a year at the London School of Economics, taking courses in business and finance that served her well when she returned home to Memphis and opened her own boutique — which has expanded into two!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO