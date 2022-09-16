Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022
It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Student Lands Coveted Internship with St. Jude Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Sept. 2022) After years of starring in theater productions like “Rent” and “Romeo and Juliet,” Jackson, Mississippi, native Julian Mitchell is stepping into a different spotlight as a summer intern for the Investments team at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Memphis Hustle hold local tryouts
Photo: Players scrimmage during Sunday morning’s local tryouts at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s a long shot, likely much longer than a deep three-pointer from the corner, but for 79 players from the Mid-South region, Sunday morning at Christian Brothers University’s Canale Arena in Memphis was their shot at getting closer to being in the National Basketball Association.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Lindsey Cross Lee of Mrs. Post Stationery + London & York
As a young girl, Lindsey Cross Lee loved all things fashion and design. As she grew up, this passion eventually led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, the alma mater of fashion designers Donna Karan and Tom Ford. Lindsey also spent a year at the London School of Economics, taking courses in business and finance that served her well when she returned home to Memphis and opened her own boutique — which has expanded into two!
societyofrock.com
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Here are the changes made to the Liberty Bowl Stadium ahead of the season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stadium formerly known as just the "Liberty Bowl" has undergone recent renovations. These renovations aim to offer teams and fans alike a "higher quality game experience." Simmons Bank received naming rights to the stadium and now have upgraded the space as a few key changes are implemented before the game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
localmemphis.com
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WREG
Where ‘Go Jim Go’ will go: 2022 bike route
The annual Go Jim Go! ride to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will kick off Sept. 21, 2022. You can follow along with Jim Jaggers’ epic bike ride route. Here is where he will be each day (schedule subject to change). Wednesday September 21 — Shelby County, Bartlett...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
“Any setback is a setback for Memphis”: Economist reflects on FedEx challenges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CEO of the largest employer in Memphis predicts a global recession, but one local economist doesn’t believe the company’s setbacks will tremendously influence the lives of Mid-South residents. “While the economy is slowing, it’s going to be very minor for most Memphians,” said...
Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD
UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
actionnews5.com
MSCS chairman considers running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis. Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m. If elected, she...
lakelandcurrents.com
Major Tenant Announcement For The Lake District Coming Soon
According to Yehuda Netanel, developer for The Lake District, a significant letter of intent has been signed to bring a nationally recognized food brand to Lakeland. Mr. Netanel could not disclose the brand yet due to confidentiality agreements, but he said it’s a restaurant brand that has been repeatedly requested since the $400 million dollar mixed-used project began.
Comments / 0