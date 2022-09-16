Read full article on original website
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
Keelboat Sailing on Lake Coeur d’Alene: a look into the free Outdoor Pursuits’ trips
North Idaho College students set sail on the Study Aboard keelboat Sept. 13 as part of an Outdoor Pursuits trip—just one of many offered to students this semester. Terry Brinton, Outdoor Pursuits coordinator, captained the 26′ keelboat and brought students out to Lake Coeur d’Alene to introduce them to sailing basics. These basics included:
Jail bookings: Sept. 15-18
• Jesse Ray Messer, 45, of Smelterville, Idaho was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. • Raymond Louis Duff Jr., 49, of Kellogg, Idaho was arrested for domestic assault. • Melissa Danielle Ferra, 35, of Post Falls, Idaho was arrested for driving under the influence and having...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Coeur d'Alene on Friday; here's what you need to know
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A stein-holding contest and...
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Hayden approves zone map amendment
The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote. The approval includes a timeframe of two years for development of properties where developers...
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
24-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Train in North Idaho
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
Northern Idaho Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $3.6 Million in Wire Fraud Scheme
COEUR D'ALENE - A 49-year-old Silver Valley woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud totaling over $3.6 million. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that 49-year-old Trina Welch, of Osburn, ID, will spend 51 months in federal prison. According to court records,...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – On July 11 of this year, Coeur d’Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home. Investigators determined he’d been deceased for several days before it...
