Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Bloodied Gregory Rodrigues rallies to TKO Chidi Njokuani in Round 2
“That’s inspirational stuff right there, man.”. That was cageside announcer Paul Felder’s assessment of Gregory Rodrigues’ performance in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 210 bout with Chidi Njokuani, and he couldn’t be more right about the second-round TKO win for “Robocop” in their middleweight bout.
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Goes Viral
The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson turned heads on social media this week. Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, went viral on social media earlier this week. The wife of the major champion golfer shared a racy outfit photo on her Instagram account. The photo...
GOLF・
Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul as things get heated in press conference after it's announced they'll headline WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia
WWE held a press conference Saturday to announce the main event of it's Crown Jewel event and things got heated towards the end of the presser. Rumors and speculation had began running rampant during the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impulsive.
WWE・
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Stephen A. Jackson blasted for ‘checking in’ with gangs after PnB Rock’s death
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock. Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo retires from UFC, may continue fighting in different combat sports
One of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport is reportedly retiring from mixed martial arts. According to Brazilian MMA news organization Combate, Jose Aldo has reached a deal with the UFC that allows him to walk away from his current contract, which had one fight left. With “Scarface” released by the organization, he’s reportedly free to try his hand at other combat sports like boxing or grappling.
Comments / 1