ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 1

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!

By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MiddleEasy

Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)

Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Goes Viral

The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson turned heads on social media this week. Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, went viral on social media earlier this week. The wife of the major champion golfer shared a racy outfit photo on her Instagram account. The photo...
GOLF
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ANAHEIM, CA
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rolling out

Stephen A. Jackson blasted for ‘checking in’ with gangs after PnB Rock’s death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock. Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo retires from UFC, may continue fighting in different combat sports

One of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport is reportedly retiring from mixed martial arts. According to Brazilian MMA news organization Combate, Jose Aldo has reached a deal with the UFC that allows him to walk away from his current contract, which had one fight left. With “Scarface” released by the organization, he’s reportedly free to try his hand at other combat sports like boxing or grappling.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy