U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Uninvited to Sunday's Reception at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been uninvited from Sunday's reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders arriving ahead of Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral. ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders on Sunday, but they are no longer attending because they are not working members of the royal family. The reception is for working royal family members only.
Harry Found Out About Queen’s Death 5 Minutes Before Announcement: Report

New details of Prince Harry’s time in the U.K. are emerging as the British royal family continues to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death. According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old prince was informed that his 96-year-old grandmother had died five minutes before the official announcement on September 8 — and was the “last to know.” The British outlet reports that King Charles III called Harry when he was still on his way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and by the time he landed, Buckingham Palace had informed the public of the queen’s death.
Queen funeral: The significance behind Kate's pearl necklace

Kate wore a long black coat dress for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today. Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Queen’s funeral today with her husband, William, Prince of Wales wearing a black midi dress. Also in attendance were Kate and William’s two eldest children, Prince George...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Royal family, world leaders and massive crowds pay tribute

For more on the historic procession, see the Yahoo News blog below. As was planned, the imperial state crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II, which has accompanied her coffin throughout the funeral, was removed from the casket inside St. George's Chapel by the crown jeweler, one of just three people traditionally allowed to touch it. The crown and other royal jewels will be taken to the Tower of London for public display until the coronation of King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service: 5 key takeaways and moments

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday following 10 official days of national mourning. Attending were the late monarch’s closest family members as well as some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries. In total, 2,000 guests bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city's coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.
The queen's corgis await her casket at Windsor Castle

As people around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her two royal corgis, Muick and Sandy, are also paying their respects. While tens of thousands lined the streets outside Westminister Abbey, where the queen's funeral was held Monday, the pups were spotted at Windsor Castle awaiting her casket to arrive alongside two guards and the queen's son, Prince Andrew.
Royals' grief for queen shows through ceremonial pageantry

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced at her funeral https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-world-prepare-say-last-farewell-queen-elizabeth-2022-09-18/ on Monday, as they took their places in meticulously choreographed processions that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day. Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage...
