New details of Prince Harry’s time in the U.K. are emerging as the British royal family continues to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death. According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old prince was informed that his 96-year-old grandmother had died five minutes before the official announcement on September 8 — and was the “last to know.” The British outlet reports that King Charles III called Harry when he was still on his way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and by the time he landed, Buckingham Palace had informed the public of the queen’s death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO