‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original

The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
24/7 Wall St.

David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard

David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
Ultimate Classic Rock

Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Remix Wouldn’t Be Here Without Peter Jackson

Not long ago, producer Giles Martin wasn't sure four-track-era Beatles albums like Revolver could be properly remixed. The tech, he said then, wasn't there yet. "That's a good example of, 'How do we do that?'" Martin told Rolling Stone in 2021. "How do I make sure that John [Lennon] or Paul [McCartney]'s vocal isn't just in the right-hand speaker, but also make sure that his guitar doesn't follow him if I put it in the center?"
David Bowie
Brett Morgen
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Berlin, DE
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
