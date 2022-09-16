ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Big Country News

Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm

A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
Big Country News

Child Passenger Safety Week Reminds Drivers to Keep Kids Safe, Free Car Seat Checks Being Offered Across Idaho

GRANGEVILLE - This week, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety is reminding families that keeping children safe on the road means putting them in the right car seat. The week of September 18-24, 2022 is Child Passenger Safety Week and Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Day. Free car seat checks are available at locations across Idaho.
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Big Country News

Debates set for Smiley and Murray in U.S. Senate Race

SEATTLE - A pair of debates have been set for late October between U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The debates, hosted in partnership with area universities, will include live audiences and be available to viewers statewide via live TV and...
Big Country News

Big Country News

