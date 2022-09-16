Read full article on original website
Volunteer Pilots Offer to fly Idaho Women to Abortion Clinics
Now that Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion procedures at any stage of pregnancy is in effect, one of the closest abortion clinics is at least a four-hour drive from the Treasure Valley. Millions of Americans who live in states that have banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme...
Idaho tax Collections Dipped Below Expectations for August
BOISE — Idaho’s individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday. The $38.5 million dip below expectations is still a tiny fraction of the state’s $6 billion budget. But it’s noteworthy for a...
Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm
A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
Idaho Legislators Review Report on Value of Privatizing Federal Lands
The CEO of a Utah-based real estate analytics software company told members of an interim committee of Idaho legislators that the state could receive millions of dollars more in tax revenue if it privatized federally controlled public lands in Idaho. Ryan Freeman, CEO of Lehi, Utah-based AEON AI, made the...
More rural districts transition to a 4-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
ABERDEEN — It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none...
Idaho Libertarian Congressional Candidate Withdraws, Amid Party Upheaval
BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks off With Program at Idaho Capitol
BOISE — Hispanic Heritage month is a nationally recognized month of observance and celebration of Hispanic culture in the United States. The month-long celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Idaho’s Official Hispanic Heritage month kickoff took place on the first floor of the Capitol rotunda Thursday with...
Idaho Avoids Major Impact of Railroad Shutdown After Tentative Deal Reached
As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down. At home...
State of Washington Proceeding With Rulemaking on tax Ruled Unconstitutional
The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents.
Debates set for Smiley and Murray in U.S. Senate Race
SEATTLE - A pair of debates have been set for late October between U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The debates, hosted in partnership with area universities, will include live audiences and be available to viewers statewide via live TV and...
Child Passenger Safety Week Reminds Drivers to Keep Kids Safe, Free Car Seat Checks Being Offered Across Idaho
GRANGEVILLE - This week, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety is reminding families that keeping children safe on the road means putting them in the right car seat. The week of September 18-24, 2022 is Child Passenger Safety Week and Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Day. Free car seat checks are available at locations across Idaho.
Police Offer 6 Women a way to Escape Human Trafficking in Southern Idaho
BOISE - Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. According to Idaho State Police, detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a...
No Cash? No Problem. Lottery Vending Machines in Washington State Now Accepting Debit Cards
OLYMPIA - Washington's Lottery has announced that a majority of lottery vending machines throughout the state are now accepting debit cards. According to the Lottery, lottery vending machines statewide had their debit technology activated on September 7. Players will still also have the option to use cash. “Our goal is...
As State Average Drops, gas Prices in Lewiston Area Jump 18 Cents in Last Week
LEWISTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped nationally by about 4 cents from a week ago to $3.67 a gallon. In Idaho, the average price dropped about 6 cents over the last week to $4.40 a gallon. But in Lewiston, the average jumped 18 cents over the same time period.
Cloninger's in Grangeville and Kamiah Awarded Funds to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
GRANGEVILLE - Earlier this month, the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded nearly $2.4 million in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will used to deploy publicly available electric...
Biden Administration Targets Waters off Oregon Coast for Wind Power
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said Thursday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call...
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Enjoy Free Admission to Washington State Parks on September 24
OLYMPIA - To celebrate National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting visitors to enjoy free admission to any of its 100+ state parks on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On free park days, visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits...
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
