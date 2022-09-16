Dabo Swinney addresses state of Clemson secondary after 'terrible' showing in Week 2

(Howard Eakin / Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not satisfied with the Tigers’ performance in the secondary in their 35-12 win over FCS participant Furman. He called the outing “terrible” from his defensive backs after Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff had little trouble moving the ball through the air against Clemson. He wound up completing over 75% of his passes and amassed more than 250 yards with his arm. So it’s safe to say Furman fared pretty well against the vaunted Clemson defense, and especially against that secondary.

“Well first week, I thought we did a good job in a lot of areas. But I thought we were terrible Saturday,” Swinney reflected after the fact. He then went into great detail on where exactly his secondary came up short their last time out.

“Again, you’re completing screens and you’re throwing some. I thought we did a poor job on the slants. Poor job playing leverage. Poor job competing at the point of attack on some man coverage stuff. You got man coverage and just our guy’s blitzing instead of covering his man. So we’ve got to be more disciplined doing our job assignment-wise. But one game good, one game bad. So we got to get some consistency in not giving up big plays, you know.”

After castigating them for missed assignments and so forth, Swinney actually praised the unit a fair bit for how they’d stood tall in the red zone and on fourth downs.

“The name of the game is points, right. So we’ve been great in the red zone. We’ve been great on fourth down. Two of 16 on third down Monday night was outstanding.”

But the praise was brief. After the quick compliment, Dabo Swinney went right back to getting on his defensive backs over technique issues and even blamed their hotel for causing the lapse in play last weekend. According to him, this week’s game vs. Louisiana Tech will be even more of a challenge to the secondary, so they ought to be well-prepared.

“Just didn’t do a good enough job of playing our technique and and being disciplined. I think about everybody we had got beat inside, just lost leverage. So a lot we can improve on from there. I don’t know anybody out there is perfect. NFL guys aren’t perfect. I mean, everybody’s just early in the season. And again, we didn’t show up defensively Saturday. I mean, they all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“So that’s immaturity, lack of focus. They better be ready this week. These old boys can spin it and they got some dudes that can run. They better be ready, that’s for sure. Because that ball’s gonna be in the air. We’re gonna find out Saturday.”