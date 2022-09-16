ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney addresses state of Clemson secondary after 'terrible' showing in Week 2

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FScEb_0hy54pmy00
(Howard Eakin / Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not satisfied with the Tigers’ performance in the secondary in their 35-12 win over FCS participant Furman. He called the outing “terrible” from his defensive backs after Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff had little trouble moving the ball through the air against Clemson. He wound up completing over 75% of his passes and amassed more than 250 yards with his arm. So it’s safe to say Furman fared pretty well against the vaunted Clemson defense, and especially against that secondary.

“Well first week, I thought we did a good job in a lot of areas. But I thought we were terrible Saturday,” Swinney reflected after the fact. He then went into great detail on where exactly his secondary came up short their last time out.

“Again, you’re completing screens and you’re throwing some. I thought we did a poor job on the slants. Poor job playing leverage. Poor job competing at the point of attack on some man coverage stuff. You got man coverage and just our guy’s blitzing instead of covering his man. So we’ve got to be more disciplined doing our job assignment-wise. But one game good, one game bad. So we got to get some consistency in not giving up big plays, you know.”

After castigating them for missed assignments and so forth, Swinney actually praised the unit a fair bit for how they’d stood tall in the red zone and on fourth downs.

“The name of the game is points, right. So we’ve been great in the red zone. We’ve been great on fourth down. Two of 16 on third down Monday night was outstanding.”

But the praise was brief. After the quick compliment, Dabo Swinney went right back to getting on his defensive backs over technique issues and even blamed their hotel for causing the lapse in play last weekend. According to him, this week’s game vs. Louisiana Tech will be even more of a challenge to the secondary, so they ought to be well-prepared.

“Just didn’t do a good enough job of playing our technique and and being disciplined. I think about everybody we had got beat inside, just lost leverage. So a lot we can improve on from there. I don’t know anybody out there is perfect. NFL guys aren’t perfect. I mean, everybody’s just early in the season. And again, we didn’t show up defensively Saturday. I mean, they all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“So that’s immaturity, lack of focus. They better be ready this week. These old boys can spin it and they got some dudes that can run. They better be ready, that’s for sure. Because that ball’s gonna be in the air. We’re gonna find out Saturday.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Furman, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Fox News

South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Fcs#Paladins
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
accesswdun.com

Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
TOCCOA, GA
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
71K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy