Video Breakdown: Nyckoles Harbor set to visit South Carolina this weekend

South Carolina is set to not only welcome the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs into Columbia but according to Gamecock Central recruiting insider Wes Mitchell, over 40 prospects as well.

I’ll get into that list a little deeper later on because let’s just call it for what it is. This is Nyckoles Harbor weekend. One of the 21 five-star prospects by On3 for the class of 2023 and the consensus No.1 Athlete in the nation will be taking an official visit this weekend to USC.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Harbor is also the top prospect out of Washington, D.C. To say he is fast is an understatement. We’re talking about a guy who runs a 10.4 in the 100-meter dash.

Forget the fact that you have one of the few five-star prospects in the country visiting your school this weekend. Because more importantly, Harbor is the highest rated prospect to take an official visit to USC during the Shane Beamer era.

“Of course his experience is gonna be different (than other recruits),” said Marucs Lattimore, who was a highly touted five-star recruit coming out of Byrnes High School in 2009. “Not that we’re gonna create an experience for all these other recruits who are gonna be there that isn’t top-notch. Everybody’s experience is gonna be top-notch. But, you make a statement across the country when you land a five-star. It’s just the psychology of fans and the psychology of everybody that watches football. Because once you land that you’re making news across college football. That’s important. That’s important whether you want it to be or not as a coach. You can say, ‘I don’t care about all of that,’ the coaches care about that. That’s just put in a different category.”

Hear more from Lattimore as well as some of the other prospects expected to be on campus this weekend visiting int he video above.