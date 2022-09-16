How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (2-0) is back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on Louisiana-Monroe. Sure, this is a non-Power Five opponent, but everyone remembers the Crimson Tide’s embarrassing loss to the Warhawks back in 2007.

Even though both teams have only played two games so far this season, they already have one common opponent: Texas. The Crimson Tide went to Austin to play the Longhorns this past weekend and came way with a narrow 20-19 victory. Louisiana-Monroe played them the week before and lost 52-10.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $1!

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for Saturday’s game, including TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series. Enjoy.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. CT (4 p.m. ET)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: SEC Network

Crew: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Coley Harvey (sideline)

Live Streaming: ESPN.com/watch + fuboTV

ESPN College GameDay: 8 a.m. CT

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Radio Crew: Chris Stewart (play-by-play), John Parker Wilson (analyst), Roger Hoover (sideline), Cory Reamer (Host)

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -49

Over/Under: 61.5

Series History

Series Record: 1-1 (series tied)

Last Meeting: 2015 (Alabama won 34-0)

Win Streak: 1 game (Alabama)

Other Alabama articles

Nick Saban says offensive line has to “play better together”

Star LB Dallas Turner had “no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers”