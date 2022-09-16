Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Helen Mayr of Carroll
Helen Jane (Collison) Mayr, age 93, of Carroll passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital. Even up until most recently, she said she was not going anywhere yet, but due to her fast approaching and latest illness, life took her in another peaceful direction. Funeral services...
1380kcim.com
Vergene M. Hausman of Halbur
Vergene M. Hausman, 95 of Halbur, IA, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church – Good Shepherd Parish in Halbur. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Mass servers will be Jacob Hausman, Kalie Hausman and Cyler Thelen. Music will be by Julie Sibbel and the St. Augustine Choir. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Vergene’s son-in-law, Glenn Williams. Gift Bearers will be Vergene’s granddaughters Kacey Cook, Lindsey O’Dell, Mandy Boeckman, Kayla Kopska, Kimberly Mohr, Kara Nolting, Katie Hausman, Jackie Petersen, Jessica Scott, Jenna Hausman and Jamie Hausman. Honorary casket bearers will be Vergene’s grandsons’ Scott Halvorsen, Keith Halvorsen, and Steve Halvorsen. Casket bearers will be Vergene’s grandsons’ Michael Williams, Kyle Williams, Ryan Onken, Matt Hausman, Torrence Mohr, and Tyler Petersen. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Halbur.
1380kcim.com
Nick Nurse Headlines 26th Annual Bishop’s Dinner For Catholic Schools Saturday
The 26th annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools was held in person on Saturday after two years of virtual events. Carroll native and Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse headlined the evening at the Marriott Riverfront Hotel in South Sioux City, Neb. as the dinner’s keynote speaker. Nurse was a standout basketball player for Kuemper Catholic High School and led the Knights to a 1985 state championship. He later played for the University of Northern Iowa before becoming head coach at Grand View University in Des Moines. Nurse’s coaching career continued overseas in Europe and the NBA G-League’s Iowa Energy. He was named Toronto’s head coach in 2018 and helped the franchise claim its first NBA title in 2019. During his speech, Nurse credited his Catholic upbringing, including growing up in a large Catholic family and attending Kuemper Catholic, for his success later in life. The Bishop’s Dinner was created to raise funds for the 16 parochial school systems in the Sioux City Diocese and tuition assistance for the nearly 6,000 students who receive their education through a diocesan school. In addition to the money raised from Saturday’s dinner, Nurse also presented donations to the Diocese of Sioux City for Catholic schools, the Kuemper Booster Club, and the Kuemper Fine Arts program.
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Empty historic building in Boone set for renovation
Sani Tadic laughs when he says his company paid $25,000 for the historic Boone News Republican building in downtown Boone.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Scheduled For Special Meetings In Maple River, Mt. Carmel This Week
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is hosting two special meetings this week in Maple River and Mt. Carmel for residents in the unincorporated communities to bring their concerns to county officials. The Maple River meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Maple River shelter house. Mt. Carmel’s session is slated for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish hall. The main topic of discussion will center on concerns regarding streets in the communities, but residents are encouraged to bring their other issues to the board for discussion. Agendas for both meetings can be found included below.
1380kcim.com
City Of Carroll Invites Residents To Adams St. Reconstruction Project Public Information Meetings On Sept. 26 And 28
The City of Carroll has scheduled two public information meetings next week to review and discuss plans for the proposed Adams Street reconstruction project slated for next year. The estimated $3.6 million project includes the complete removal and replacement of the existing roadway with proposed upgrades to the city utilities buried beneath it. Construction was initially set for 2022, but the Carroll City Council opted to delay the project after receiving negative feedback from Adams Street property owners who may be forced to pay for utility reconnection out of their own pockets. The first public information meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Carroll City Hall. The second meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, also at City Hall. Any interested resident is invited to attend either or both of the sessions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road shuts down and leaves people with fewer options
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
1380kcim.com
The 2022 Fall Festival And Dell Blair Memorial Chili Cook-Off Sunday In Lake City
The 2022 Fall Festival and Dell Blair Memorial Chili Cook-Off is tomorrow (Sunday) in Lake City. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, around the Lake City Town Square and in the Community Building. There will be crafters, vendors, face painting, inflatables, and more. The event is free and open to the public. A chili tasting starts at 10:30 for $5 and will run until everything is gone. For more information on the event, individuals can visit the Lake City Betterment Association on Facebook or contact Mackenzie Gorden at 712-210-6412. A link to register for the chili cook-off can be found included with this story on our website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
1380kcim.com
Sauk Rail Trail Supporters Are Asked To Speak Up About Possible Changes To The Trail
Last week Sauk Rail Trail supporters gathered together to give feedback and discuss changes that could be coming to a portion of the trail in Sac County. The meeting was on September 14 at the Conservation Center in Hagge Park, and Sac County Conservation Director Chris Bass says it was a brainstorming and informational meetings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
Iowa man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
1380kcim.com
Local Business Owners Invited To Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program Seminar Tuesday At Santa Maria
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce invites local business owners and entrepreneurs to a special reception tomorrow (Tuesday) night to learn more about participating in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Maria Winery in Carroll, representatives and alums of the program will discuss the many benefits gained through the firm’s global initiative. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses provides business education, support services, networking, access to capital, and much more for growing businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. There is no need to register for Tuesday’s seminar. For more information on the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, follow the link included below.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Annual “Heads-Up Drag Racing Event Sunday at the Atlantic Airport
(Atlantic) The 6th Annual “Heads up Drag Racing” event raising money for the Shrines Children’s Hospital and the Shrine Children’s Hospital Transportation Unit is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Jamie Joyce, an event representative, says spectator parking is at the Mahle...
Comments / 0