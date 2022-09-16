The 26th annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools was held in person on Saturday after two years of virtual events. Carroll native and Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse headlined the evening at the Marriott Riverfront Hotel in South Sioux City, Neb. as the dinner’s keynote speaker. Nurse was a standout basketball player for Kuemper Catholic High School and led the Knights to a 1985 state championship. He later played for the University of Northern Iowa before becoming head coach at Grand View University in Des Moines. Nurse’s coaching career continued overseas in Europe and the NBA G-League’s Iowa Energy. He was named Toronto’s head coach in 2018 and helped the franchise claim its first NBA title in 2019. During his speech, Nurse credited his Catholic upbringing, including growing up in a large Catholic family and attending Kuemper Catholic, for his success later in life. The Bishop’s Dinner was created to raise funds for the 16 parochial school systems in the Sioux City Diocese and tuition assistance for the nearly 6,000 students who receive their education through a diocesan school. In addition to the money raised from Saturday’s dinner, Nurse also presented donations to the Diocese of Sioux City for Catholic schools, the Kuemper Booster Club, and the Kuemper Fine Arts program.

