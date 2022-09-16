Read full article on original website
Related
Meater Plus Is the Best Wireless Meat Thermometer
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. The secret to cooking meat? A good thermometer. And, thanks to the $100 Meater Plus’ 165-foot range, surprisingly useful smartphone app, and accurate temperature readings, I’m cooking that meat easier, with more consistent results. Here are my takeaways.
My Doctor Prescribed Medication to Lower My Cholesterol. I Used My Bike Instead.
They say love can be everlasting, but this little saga began with my wife impatiently imploring me to get more life insurance. After spending the first two years of the pandemic off the bike—for reasons I’ll explain soon—I had begun to ride a bit around Los Angeles, a city with limitless sunshine, spectacular canyon roads, and the most cycling fatalities in America. I can’t blame my wife for wanting a safety net in case the worst-case scenario happened.
In Defense of Your Regular Morning Routine
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My morning routine looks a little like this: wake up, hit snooze ten times, roll out of bed, head out on a half-conscious jog wearing a mismatched outfit. When I reenter my apartment, it’s a mad scramble to down coffee, shower, and open my laptop. (I forget about breakfast until roughly 10 A.M.) Despite the chaos, I usually feel proud of myself for making it out the door and onto the pavement before work. That is, until I go on TikTok.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Caffeine Boosts Endurance
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Compared to, say, ice baths, it doesn’t take a lot of convincing for people to embrace caffeine as an essential performance aid. After all, there’s plenty of favorable research, and 90 percent of people already guzzle it daily. Rebranding your morning brew as a pre-race supplement isn’t a big lift. But caffeine’s ubiquity sometimes obscures the big gaps in what we know about it—including, as a new study from researchers in Brazil highlights, the very basic question of how it works.
How to Do a Pull-Up (for Beginners)
Pull-ups are impressive, which means that for many athletes, they’re aspirational. If you can’t do one, odds are you’d like to. If you can, maybe you’re gunning for the single-arm or weighted variation. Once you’re able to do a few pull-ups, it’s easy to see how you might build up to more. But if you can’t do even one, where do you start?
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0