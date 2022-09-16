Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
sheltonherald.com
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
Gather New Haven Brings Out The Wellness In Inaugural Community Fest
Yoga. Farm fresh produce. Starter plants for home gardens. Hula hooping. And Bomba. That was all on the agenda Sunday at the inaugural Gather New Haven Health and Wellness Festival. The community festival happened at Goffe Street Park, launching an annual health and wellness-centered tradition in New Haven. Dozens of...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
New Haven Independent
Jessie C. (Grova) Lepeska
Jessie C. (Grova) Lepeska, age 90, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2022, at The Grimes Center in New Haven. Jessie was born in Derby on March 7, 1932, daughter of the late Guiseppe and Gesuela Terrasi Grova. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was a graduate of Ansonia High School in 1949, where she participated in basketball, softball and cheerleading. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the former Seymour Oil Company until her retirement. Jessie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her selflessness was seen every day by placing everyone’s needs before her own. She loved her family over everything. When it was a family member’s birthday, you would know to expect Jessie’s singing happy birthday telegram. Jessie was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended Mass at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. She loved watching UConn women’s basketball, traveling to Las Vegas, visiting the local casinos and get-togethers with her high school classmates.
Firefighters Begin Rehab Of “Angel’s” Playground
Firefighters from New Haven and New Jersey collaborated to take apart a condemned Newhallville playground, piece by piece — so that safe, new play equipment can rise in its place in honor of a local “angel.”. Where Angels Play, a New Jersey-based organization that gathers current and...
Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes
An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash
Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
westportlocal.com
Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022
Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
After Fire, Taco Restaurateur Rebuilds
A kitchen-wall fire shut down Edgar Marcial’s Tacos Los Gordos resteaurant barely a month after it first opened on Orange Street. Now, the California transplant is working on raising money to rehab his recently renovated culinary home so that he and his staff can soon get back to cooking up and dishing out nopales tacos, esquites, and other Oaxacan fare.
Scribe
19 Adams Lane
4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
NewsTimes
SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022
Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
New Britain Herald
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
biteofthebest.com
Bistro Basque, Milford, CT
Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
NewsTimes
12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
New Haven Independent
'Dances With The Stars' Fundraiser For Adam's House Scheduled For Oct. 14
SHELTON — Local community leaders are getting ready to rumba, samba and waltz their way toward raising money for Shelton-based grief education center Adam’s House. The third annual ‘Dancing with the Starts’ competition will feature seven area ‘celebrities’ paired with professional partners from Fred Astaire Dance Studios. The star-studded event hosted by Adam’s House is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14 at Birchwoods at Oak Lane in Woodbridge.
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
