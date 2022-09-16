ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

sheltonherald.com

Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning

DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront

NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Jessie C. (Grova) Lepeska

Jessie C. (Grova) Lepeska, age 90, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2022, at The Grimes Center in New Haven. Jessie was born in Derby on March 7, 1932, daughter of the late Guiseppe and Gesuela Terrasi Grova. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was a graduate of Ansonia High School in 1949, where she participated in basketball, softball and cheerleading. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the former Seymour Oil Company until her retirement. Jessie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her selflessness was seen every day by placing everyone’s needs before her own. She loved her family over everything. When it was a family member’s birthday, you would know to expect Jessie’s singing happy birthday telegram. Jessie was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended Mass at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. She loved watching UConn women’s basketball, traveling to Las Vegas, visiting the local casinos and get-togethers with her high school classmates.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes

An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash

Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022

Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

After Fire, Taco Restaurateur Rebuilds

A kitchen-wall fire shut down Edgar Marcial’s Tacos Los Gordos resteaurant barely a month after it first opened on Orange Street. Now, the California transplant is working on raising money to rehab his recently renovated culinary home so that he and his staff can soon get back to cooking up and dishing out nopales tacos, esquites, and other Oaxacan fare.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

19 Adams Lane

4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022

Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
STRATFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin Fair draws thousands

BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
BERLIN, CT
biteofthebest.com

Bistro Basque, Milford, CT

Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury

There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

'Dances With The Stars' Fundraiser For Adam's House Scheduled For Oct. 14

SHELTON — Local community leaders are getting ready to rumba, samba and waltz their way toward raising money for Shelton-based grief education center Adam’s House. The third annual ​‘Dancing with the Starts’ competition will feature seven area ​‘celebrities’ paired with professional partners from Fred Astaire Dance Studios. The star-studded event hosted by Adam’s House is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14 at Birchwoods at Oak Lane in Woodbridge.
SHELTON, CT

