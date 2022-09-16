Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
Value-added and locally grown food in the Treasure State
RONAN, Mont. - As a consumer, you’ve probably heard the term “value-added,” which describes enhancements to a product or service that provide the customer more value than normal. Agricultural producers and companies have done this for years, making food more nutritious and convenient, and lately, increasing the emphasis on food being locally grown.
Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River
MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
Hank Green hosts event with Monica Tranel in Missoula, will host Bozeman event in October
Online personality and science communicator Hank Green hosted a forum with Democrat Monica Tranel, the first political candidate for whom he's held a forum. Tranel is running for the U.S. House of Representatives against Republican Ryan Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Online media sensation Hank Green...
Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
