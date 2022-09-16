ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
Fairfield Sun Times

Value-added and locally grown food in the Treasure State

RONAN, Mont. - As a consumer, you’ve probably heard the term “value-added,” which describes enhancements to a product or service that provide the customer more value than normal. Agricultural producers and companies have done this for years, making food more nutritious and convenient, and lately, increasing the emphasis on food being locally grown.
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River

MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
Fairfield Sun Times

Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
Fairfield Sun Times

Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
