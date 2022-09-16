Read full article on original website
Judge says boyfriend could face death penalty after Rocky Mount toddler found unresponsive in bathtub with cuts, bruises
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old Rocky Mount man could be sentenced to death after a 1-year-old died in a home. The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police. According to arrest warrants, Marcus Richardson,...
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
2 high school students identified as victims found dead on Orange County trail
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Rocky Mount couple charged in 1-year-old's death making first court appearance
A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend will make their first court appearance after being charged in the death of a 1-year-old.
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy
A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
North Carolina sheriff eyes foul play after 2 missing teens found shot dead in power lines
A homicide investigation is underway after North Carolina deputies found two bodies with bullet wounds amid a search for two missing teens in Orange County, according to authorities. A pair of men riding four-wheel ATVs found the remains of a Black male and White female around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Woman, man under 20 found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers said a University of Mount Olive student is accused of DWI surrounding a wreck that killed a fellow student Friday morning. Sergeant J.R. Benton tells WITN that Dylan Stacy, 20, of Sanford, was also charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and careless and reckless driving.
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
Updated Wake County firearm ordinance still being considered; no vote scheduled
"Imagine not feeling it is safe to let your child play outside because you are afraid they may be hit by a stray bullet," one person told commissioners Monday.
Why people like me stand outside Central Prison in Raleigh every Monday
Protester: Every Monday, sure as the sun, you’ll find one or more of us outside Central Prison protesting the death penalty. | Opinion
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
West End woman facing charges after drug investigation
A 44-year-old West End woman is facing several drug charges after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. In a news statement, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sharitta Wilson was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
