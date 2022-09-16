ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WNCT

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy

A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

West End woman facing charges after drug investigation

A 44-year-old West End woman is facing several drug charges after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. In a news statement, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sharitta Wilson was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
WEST END, NC

