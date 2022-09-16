Read full article on original website
Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'
It didn't take long for Steelers fans to express their true desires. At various points throughout Sunday's 17-14 defeat to the Patriots, chants for rookie Kenny Pickett cascaded down Acrisure Stadium after many fruitless drives with Mitchell Trubisky at the helm. Trubisky, who earned the right to be the Steelers'...
Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars
Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2. The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable. Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week. The team officially ruled out Dobbins for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins appeared on track to see his first meaningful action in more than 600 days after getting in full practices all week. But Baltimore chose to play it safe with the starting RB coming off an ACL tear.
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 1-1-0 Kevin Patra's takeaways:. Good thing the 49ers didn't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter. In stepped Jimmy G, who guided the 49ers to a coasting victory over their NFC West rival. Garoppolo didn't seem bothered at all by his surgically repaired shoulder in his first snaps of live football since January. The QB started 8 of 11 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He looked a little erratic for stretches of the second half, which could be expected considering he didn't take part in training camp and Kyle Shanahan had to scrap a large part of the playbook after Lance's injury. But the Niners leaned on the run game late to milk the clock, and Jimmy G plowed in for the game-sealing TD. With Lance done for the season, it's once again Garoppolo's team.
NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury but has full movement in his extremities, the Bills said, after he left the field in an ambulance following a hit in Monday's game against Tennessee Titans.
Jets QB Zach Wilson still on track for Week 4 return; Joe Flacco to start until then barring 'catastrophe'
The New York Jets opened the 2022 season without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury and surgery. The results -- an uninspiring 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with Joe Flacco under center -- were not encouraging, but shouldn't remain Gang Green's reality for much longer.
Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top playmakers on Monday. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Though...
Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for second straight game
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will miss his second consecutive game to start the season. Kittle, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. The Niners star was questionable for a second week in a row coming...
Can't-Miss Play: Lamar Jackson TAKES OFF for career-long 79-yard TD run
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs for a career-long 79-yard touchdown. Lamar Jackson sets the NFL record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.
Injury roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle a game-time decision; Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play on pitch count
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib cartilage issue and will be held out against the Buccaneers today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kamara's rib issue limited him in practice on Wednesday and held him out entirely on Thursday and Friday,...
Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign. "Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption," the team...
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game following fight during Sunday's game vs. Saints
Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in a fight in Sunday's Buccaneers-Saints game in New Orleans. The NFL announced the one-game ban for the Buccaneers receiver on Monday, suspending him without pay "for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" in the Bucs' 20-10 win over the Saints.
Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was suspended four games without pay for violation on Monday of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire. Gay's suspension stems from an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage in January in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay is eligible to return...
Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns
Garrett Wilson rose to collegiate prominence in Ohio, so it was only fitting he enjoy his first breakout performance as a pro in the Buckeye State. Wilson accounted for more than a quarter of New York's total offense in a wild, unbelievable 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Wilson's 15-yard touchdown reception was his second scoring grab of the day and capped a truly miraculous comeback for the Jets (1-1).
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to wear headset, assist Cooper Rush during game vs. Bengals
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss today's game against the Bengals, but he will still have a presence Sunday against Cincinnati. The injured starter will be on the sidelines with a headset on, serving as valuable eyes and ears for now-starter Cooper Rush. Essentially, team sources say, Prescott will be...
NFL Week 2 takeaways: McDaniel's Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won't implode, Pickett looms in PIT
All Brian Daboll does is win. Meanwhile, the ultimate winner, Tom Brady, is being carried by his defense. And last season's Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, got back on the positive side of the W-L ledger, as the Atlanta Falcons' frantic fourth-quarter rally fell short. Sunday did feature...
James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts
With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars. Jacksonville is slated to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. Robinson and Etienne each logged...
Bucs overcome injuries to snap seven-game losing streak to Saints
NEW ORLEANS -- With several minutes gone in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without their top three wide receivers, top two left tackles, No. 1 center and primary third-down back. Their leading rusher was ostensibly playing on one leg after being listed as questionable on the injury report, and their quarterback was showing the type of frustration he normally causes opponents.
Colts' DeForest Buckner on blowout loss to Jaguars: 'The (expletive) was embarrassing'
The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they played like the opposite of a championship club in Sunday's 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "The s--- was embarrassing," Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said, via ESPN. "We got our ass whooped. We have to come...
