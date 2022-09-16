ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2. The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable. Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week. The team officially ruled out Dobbins for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins appeared on track to see his first meaningful action in more than 600 days after getting in full practices all week. But Baltimore chose to play it safe with the starting RB coming off an ACL tear.
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

2022 · 1-1-0 Kevin Patra's takeaways:. Good thing the 49ers didn't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter. In stepped Jimmy G, who guided the 49ers to a coasting victory over their NFC West rival. Garoppolo didn't seem bothered at all by his surgically repaired shoulder in his first snaps of live football since January. The QB started 8 of 11 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He looked a little erratic for stretches of the second half, which could be expected considering he didn't take part in training camp and Kyle Shanahan had to scrap a large part of the playbook after Lance's injury. But the Niners leaned on the run game late to milk the clock, and Jimmy G plowed in for the game-sealing TD. With Lance done for the season, it's once again Garoppolo's team.
Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top playmakers on Monday. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Though...
Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for second straight game

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will miss his second consecutive game to start the season. Kittle, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. The Niners star was questionable for a second week in a row coming...
Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

Garrett Wilson rose to collegiate prominence in Ohio, so it was only fitting he enjoy his first breakout performance as a pro in the Buckeye State. Wilson accounted for more than a quarter of New York's total offense in a wild, unbelievable 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Wilson's 15-yard touchdown reception was his second scoring grab of the day and capped a truly miraculous comeback for the Jets (1-1).
James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts

With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars. Jacksonville is slated to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. Robinson and Etienne each logged...
Bucs overcome injuries to snap seven-game losing streak to Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- With several minutes gone in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without their top three wide receivers, top two left tackles, No. 1 center and primary third-down back. Their leading rusher was ostensibly playing on one leg after being listed as questionable on the injury report, and their quarterback was showing the type of frustration he normally causes opponents.
