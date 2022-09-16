ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Dormant Commerce Clause, Social Media Platforms, and Restrictions on Political Discrimination

By Jack Goldsmith, Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The Dormant Commerce Clause, Internet Platforms, and Content Discrimination Bans

[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Viewpoint Discrimination#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Texas Law Review#Pdf#Iowan#Hitchedin
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Rep. Boebert tells churchgoers to ‘rise up’ at far-right Christian conference

In a raucous speech at a Christian conference in Woodland Park on Friday, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert called for conservative churchgoers to put “God back at the center of our country” and defeat “the enemy” that she said is destroying it from within. “God is on our side. The blood has been applied,” Boebert told […] The post Rep. Boebert tells churchgoers to ‘rise up’ at far-right Christian conference appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University.A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. The 16 plaintiffs say the trustees’ stance – widely opposed on campus – is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU’s reputation, worsen enrollment difficulties and possibly jeopardize...
COLLEGES
Reason.com

In Mississippi, Dozens of Mentally Ill People Are Held in Jails While Awaiting Inpatient Treatment

According to a new report, an average of 25 people are sitting in Mississippi jails each day waiting for a bed at a mental health hospital. These individuals have not been charged with any crime. Rather, they are incarcerated as part of a common nationwide practice in which mentally ill individuals, particularly in rural areas, are sent to jail in what is sometimes called a "mental health hold" while authorities wait for a hospital bed to become available. While the practice is explicitly allowed only in five states and banned in Colorado, it is still common in states without specific laws.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reason.com

Why Forgiven Student Loan Debt Should Probably Be Taxed as Income

President Joe Biden's recently unveiled student debt forgiveness proposal might just have an unintended consequence for residents of six states: an increased tax bill. While most states plan to follow the federal government's lead and not treat one-time student loan forgiveness as taxable income, six states have no such plans. While Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin might decide to exempt federal student loan forgiveness from taxation, two states—Mississippi and North Carolina—have formal plans to tax loan forgiveness.
WISCONSIN STATE
Reason.com

DeSantis and Abbott Are Wrong To Treat Migrants as a Punishment

"We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration," Texas governor says. Republican politicians are moving migrant asylum seekers around the U.S. with little thought to their needs or well-being, instead using them like pawns in a disgraceful game of political one-upmanship. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy