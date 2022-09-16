Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Approved In Last Formality Before Trial
It’s weird to say this about a guy with 10 kids, but Elon Musk is sweating like a guy who just learned he wasn’t going on Maury Povich to get a makeover. Musk flirted with buying Twitter. Told his lawyers to forego using all the protections that corporate lawyers usually put in deals. And after the deal was done Musk tried to walk away leaving the jilted partner to seek recompense in court.
It's official — Jack Dorsey will be deposed on Tuesday as part of Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter court battle
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey is a longtime friend of Elon Musk and originally supported his decision to buy the social media company.
LAW・
MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Trump’s Social Media Business Is a Mess
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s plan to exact revenge on Big Tech—and make billions by launching his own social media empire and taking it public—was always going to be a long shot. And while it’s not yet dead, the obstacles are mounting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slate
“What’s the Scam?”: Inside the Republican Fight to Win Back Alaska
When Mary Peltola won last month’s special election for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives, she became the first Democrat to take the position in a half-century. Her supporters found a variety of reasons to explain how she’d pulled it off: Peltola is unusually kind and...
Slate
Future Tense Newsletter: Apple, Android, and 21st-Century Borders
Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. When Tim Cook was recently asked by a reporter whose mom uses an Android phone whether he was doing anything to improve texting with non-iPhone users, Cook responded: “Buy your mom an iPhone.”. When I first read this,...
A Massachusetts state lawmaker representing Martha's Vineyard is seeking a federal human trafficking probe after DeSantis relocated migrants to the island
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
Trump Is Mad the FBI Wore Shoes in His Bedroom
Former President Trump spent the weekend raving about the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club last month. And this time, he’s got a new gripe: The agents, he said, failed to remove their footwear while searching his bedroom for sensitive government records. Trump claimed, without evidence, that the agents...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Seeks Answers About Random $250,000 Payment From Google
"It's OK if you don't want it back," Sam Curry told the tech giant after receiving an unexplained deposit of a quarter-million dollars.
Texas sheriff opens probe into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Texas county sheriff is opening a criminal investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, from Texas last week, an act that Florida's Republican governor took credit for and which the White House dubbed a political stunt.
Comments / 0