It’s weird to say this about a guy with 10 kids, but Elon Musk is sweating like a guy who just learned he wasn’t going on Maury Povich to get a makeover. Musk flirted with buying Twitter. Told his lawyers to forego using all the protections that corporate lawyers usually put in deals. And after the deal was done Musk tried to walk away leaving the jilted partner to seek recompense in court.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO