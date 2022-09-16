Read full article on original website
Burlington man allegedly involved in shootings arrested in North Liberty following high speed pursuit
A Burlington man who allegedly committed two shootings early Sunday was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in North Liberty later that morning. Authorities named 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee as a suspect in two separate shootings; the first one was in Burlington just before 4 am. Police found a 29-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital. Chamblee was identified as the shooter, and he reportedly took a 28-year-old woman with him against her will. She was reportedly shot by Chamblee in Louisa County as she tried to run away from him. She too suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
Iowa City Police arrest car burglary suspect awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County
Iowa City Police have arrested a car burglary suspect who is currently awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County. Arrest records indicate 50-year-old Trevor Gast of Sycamore Street in Iowa City was observed entering a vehicle that did not belong to him at RISE at Riverfront Crossings on South Linn Street just after 5:45 Friday morning. Police say Gast admitted to entering at least two unlocked cars and taking items from inside. He’s charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary of a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Offense. If convicted, he faces a maximum of ten years in prison.
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air
Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
UI student, IC man charged in Ped Mall beating
A University of Iowa student and an Iowa City man face charges that they beat another man on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police reported seeing a group of men chasing another man through the Ped Mall across Clinton Street to the Capitol Street parking ramp just after 1:45am. As officers approached the ramp, two of the men…identified as 22-year-old Momen Kago of Rushmore Drive and 18-year-old UI freshman Ahmed Hamad…came walking out. Kago reportedly admitted that the two men had been involved in a fight outside the Fieldhouse bar and another one near Wells Fargo bank. He allegedly admitted to punching another subject, while police say Hamad only admitted to being involved in a verbal altercation.
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
UI student accused of beating man into unconsciousness
A University of Iowa student faces charges that he beat another man into unconsciousness early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say security video shows 20-year-old Franklin Homb of East Jefferson Street running across the street near the intersection of Gilbert and Market Streets to confront the victim just before 1:45am. Homb then reportedly punched the man with no warning and jumped on top of him.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]
Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
Fire destroys house near Coggon
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more and more animals. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Name released in Dubuque fatal crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. We now know the name of...
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
