A University of Iowa student and an Iowa City man face charges that they beat another man on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police reported seeing a group of men chasing another man through the Ped Mall across Clinton Street to the Capitol Street parking ramp just after 1:45am. As officers approached the ramp, two of the men…identified as 22-year-old Momen Kago of Rushmore Drive and 18-year-old UI freshman Ahmed Hamad…came walking out. Kago reportedly admitted that the two men had been involved in a fight outside the Fieldhouse bar and another one near Wells Fargo bank. He allegedly admitted to punching another subject, while police say Hamad only admitted to being involved in a verbal altercation.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO