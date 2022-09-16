Read full article on original website
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
Burlington man allegedly involved in shootings arrested in North Liberty following high speed pursuit
A Burlington man who allegedly committed two shootings early Sunday was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in North Liberty later that morning. Authorities named 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee as a suspect in two separate shootings; the first one was in Burlington just before 4 am. Police found a 29-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital. Chamblee was identified as the shooter, and he reportedly took a 28-year-old woman with him against her will. She was reportedly shot by Chamblee in Louisa County as she tried to run away from him. She too suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Second suspect arrested on riot charges from July incident outside IC convenience store
A second suspect has been arrested on Riot charges stemming from a July incident outside an Iowa City convenience store. Iowa City Police say just after 4:15am on July 24th four or five subjects were waiting for two victims to pull up to the L&M Mighty Shop on East Burlington Street. When the victims arrived, the suspects assaulted and robbed the pair. A firearm was reported stolen, and the suspects allegedly tried to steal a purse by punching one victim in the head.
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
UI student, IC man charged in Ped Mall beating
A University of Iowa student and an Iowa City man face charges that they beat another man on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police reported seeing a group of men chasing another man through the Ped Mall across Clinton Street to the Capitol Street parking ramp just after 1:45am. As officers approached the ramp, two of the men…identified as 22-year-old Momen Kago of Rushmore Drive and 18-year-old UI freshman Ahmed Hamad…came walking out. Kago reportedly admitted that the two men had been involved in a fight outside the Fieldhouse bar and another one near Wells Fargo bank. He allegedly admitted to punching another subject, while police say Hamad only admitted to being involved in a verbal altercation.
IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air
Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
Iowa vs Nevada: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Nevada (2-1) WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Saturday, September 17) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, and Meghan McKeown. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 113/196. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER: cloudy,...
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Instant Reaction
FINALLY. Some seven (!) hours after the game kicked off under the lights at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa finished off a 27-0 victory over Nevada that featured not one, not two, but three lightning delays that totaled around four hours. We’ll be along with a proper recap of the game tomorrow morning, but in the meantime here’s a quick reaction to what we just endured watched:
