(Radio Iowa) – Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document about closing the Iowa Veterans Home is nothing more than a policy statement required by the federal government. The email was sent by the administrator who is now overseeing day to day operations at the home. Matthew Peterson, who had been Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home, recently resigned from the post after 13 months in the job.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO