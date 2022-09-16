Mulberry Grove firefighters were dispatched to a hay fire in a shed on 1450 Avenue in Mulberry Grove, just inside of Fayette County, Sunday around 10:11 AM. Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall reports upon their arrival, crews found round hay bales smoldering and starting to burn inside of shed. Bales were wet down, removed from the shed and extinguished, left to smolder in a clear area. The shed did not sustain any damage to shed.

