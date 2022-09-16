FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GHS Homecoming Parade Results
The weather was perfect last Friday afternoon for the Greenville High School homecoming parade. King and queen candidates and members of the court rode in vehicles. The parade included several floats. In the school competition, the Junior Class won first place, second place was the FFA float, and the third place honor went to the Senior Class.
Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty
Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
Pie Auction, Day One Total: $6,535+
We had a lot of fun Monday morning on WGEL in the name of a great cause – two great causes, in fact!. Our Great Celebrity Pie Auction kicked off with special guests Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert; State’s Attorney Dora Man; Coroner Tony Brooks; Mulberry Grove Elementary Principal Chad Nelson; Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman; Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam; Economic Development Director Bill Walker; First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber; WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Health Dept. Administrator Sean Eifert; and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.
Dr. James David Bimes
Dr. James David Bimes, age 80, a loving husband and father and longtime educator, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2022. Funeral services are being handled by the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation...
Hay Fire In Mulberry Grove Sunday
Mulberry Grove firefighters were dispatched to a hay fire in a shed on 1450 Avenue in Mulberry Grove, just inside of Fayette County, Sunday around 10:11 AM. Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall reports upon their arrival, crews found round hay bales smoldering and starting to burn inside of shed. Bales were wet down, removed from the shed and extinguished, left to smolder in a clear area. The shed did not sustain any damage to shed.
Valerian G. “Val” Theising
Valerian G. “Val” Theising, age 92, of Germantown, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born July 4, 1930 in Germantown, a son of the late George and Rose, nee Linnemann, Theising.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Theising; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted (Clare) Elling; grandson-in-law, Kenny Becker, Jr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw, Jim (Ruth) Elling, Irvin (Shirley) Elling, Dorothy Cunningham, and Raymond (Dorris) Elling.
End Of Season For Blue Jays Baseball
The Greenville Junior High Blue Jays baseball team had its season come to an end Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Jays’ IESA Class 3A regional. Greenville lost to Vandalia 8-0. The Jays had only four hits. They were from Gage Glynn, Nolan Prater, Austin Swalley and Teague Alstat.
Keith A. Crain
Keith A. Crain, 80, of Marine, IL, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1941, to John and Eileen (nee Bumann) Crain in Swanick, IL. He married Joyce Shook on May 21, 1974, in Montrose, CO. Keith was a veteran of the...
Sports Shop Interview With Coach Hutch
The Greenville football Comets won their homecoming game Friday night, 26-13 over Southwestern. Jeff Leidel met with Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game. Click below to hear their conversation:
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
County Board Meeting Tuesday
The Bond County Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse. Board members will consider recommendations from the County Zoning Board of Appeals. Updates and requests for federal COVID funds will be addressed. The board will also consider a request for the use of the courthouse lawn, and a letter of support for a Kingsbury Park District grant request.
Unit 1 Board Meets Monday
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the library. The first order of business will be a public hearing on a new budget. The regular meeting follows after the hearing. Items on the agenda include matching funds for a maintenance grant, and approving a credit card for new Elementary Principal Chad Nelson.
Rehearsals Begin For 92nd Annual Performance Of Handel’s Messiah
Area residents are invited to join rehearsals beginning September 19, for the Greenville Choral Union and Orchestra’s 92nd annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. The Greenville Choral Union is a collaboration between the Greenville University Choir and choral singers throughout the region. Directing the Messiah is GU...
Train Derailment In Clinton County Monday
A train derailment occurred this (Monday morning) between Albers and New Baden in Clinton County. According to Sergeant Kyle Markus at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the derailment, which was reported at 11:22 a.m, involved 10 to 40 cars. St. Clair County special services hazmat personnel was sent to the scene to check the cars.
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
