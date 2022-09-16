ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State at USC odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) and the USC Trojans (2-0) meet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Fresno State vs. USC odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Fresno State gave up a 2-yard TD run on the final play of the game in a 35-32 loss to the Oregon State Beavers last Saturday. Oregon State LB Jack Colletto took a direct snap before running it in for the game-winning score. Fresno State QB Jake Haener threw for 360 yards and 1 TD on 29-for-45 passing.

USC’s Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and 4 TDs in a 41-28 win at the Stanford Cardinal last Saturday. The former Oklahoma Sooners QB, who followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC, threw 2 TD passes to WR Jordan Addison as the Trojans covered the spread as 10-point favorites. Addison finished with 7 catches for 172 yards.

USC is No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Fresno State at USC odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:08 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Fresno State +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | USC -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Fresno State +12.5 (-110) | USC -12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 74.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Fresno State at USC picks and predictions

Prediction

USC 38, Fresno State 31

PASS.

USC (-500) is too expensive on the money line against a Fresno State team that will be competitive in this matchup.

The market is overrating USC.

The Trojans should win, but the number is too high as a result of USC once again being a talking point on national TV. They have gone 2-0 ATS to open the season, but this spread is inflated vs. a Fresno State team that is being undervalued because of a last-second defeat.

BET FRESNO STATE +12.5 (-110).

Riley is known as an offensive coach and he has turned around USC’s program in 1 year. However, this total is an overreaction to the recent success. The number is too high for a game that will feature a motivated Fresno State defense coming off of a bad loss.

BET UNDER 74.5 (-112).

