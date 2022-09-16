Louisiana Tech at Clemson odds, picks and predictions

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) travel to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-0) Saturday. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Louisiana Tech vs. Clemson odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Bulldogs enter the game coming off a 52-17 win against FCS school Stephen F. Austin after an opening 52-24 loss against the Missouri Tigers. QB Parker McNeil led the way with 197 yards passing along with 3 TDs while RB Marquis Crosby added 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs. WRs Tre Harris, Griffin Hebert, and Smoke Harris each had a TD reception as the Bulldogs offense totaled 515 yards. They will hope for some explosive plays to get on the board early against a much stronger Clemson team.

The Tigers beat FCS school Furman last week 35-12 after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the opener. QB DJ Uiagalelei had 21 completions for 231 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while RB Will Shipley rushed for 68 yards with 2 TDs on 10 carries. In an atypical fashion, the Tigers struggled to bury their opponent. They had 2 turnovers and gave up more yards than they gained (384-376). They also had 6 penalties for 45 yards.

Clemson has beaten Louisiana Tech the 3 times they’ve played with the last meeting in 2006.

Clemson is No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:29 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Louisiana Tech +2000 (bet $100 to win $,2000) | Clemson -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)

Louisiana Tech +2000 (bet $100 to win $,2000) | Clemson -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Louisiana Tech +33.5 (-112) | Clemson -33.5 (-108)

Louisiana Tech +33.5 (-112) | Clemson -33.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson picks and predictions

Prediction

Clemson 45, Louisiana Tech 13

PASS. The -10000 odds will not return the rewards to make the risk worth the play.

LOUISIANA TECH +33.5 (-112).

The Bulldogs are a sound team coming off a game in which they were able to fine-tune their strengths. Although the Tigers will most likely separate themselves by halftime, LA Tech should be able to score enough points to cover. Furthermore, Clemson is just 1-8 ATS in September in their last 9 games.

UNDER 53.5 (-112).

This is not the offensive-dominant Clemson team that we have seen in previous years, rather the defense is the strong point of this team. For that reason, the under is a strong play. The under is 4-0 in the previous 4 Tigers games overall and 5-0-1 in their last 6 non-conference games.

