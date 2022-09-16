ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Louisiana Tech at Clemson odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeMPc_0hy4lOGG00

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) travel to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-0) Saturday. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Louisiana Tech vs. Clemson odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Bulldogs enter the game coming off a 52-17 win against FCS school Stephen F. Austin after an opening 52-24 loss against the Missouri Tigers. QB Parker McNeil led the way with 197 yards passing along with 3 TDs while RB Marquis Crosby added 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs. WRs Tre Harris, Griffin Hebert, and Smoke Harris each had a TD reception as the Bulldogs offense totaled 515 yards. They will hope for some explosive plays to get on the board early against a much stronger Clemson team.

The Tigers beat FCS school Furman last week 35-12 after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the opener. QB DJ Uiagalelei had 21 completions for 231 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while RB Will Shipley rushed for 68 yards with 2 TDs on 10 carries. In an atypical fashion, the Tigers struggled to bury their opponent. They had 2 turnovers and gave up more yards than they gained (384-376). They also had 6 penalties for 45 yards.

Clemson has beaten Louisiana Tech the 3 times they’ve played with the last meeting in 2006.

Clemson is No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Clemson odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:29 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Louisiana Tech +2000 (bet $100 to win $,2000) | Clemson -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Louisiana Tech +33.5 (-112) | Clemson -33.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Louisiana Tech at Clemson picks and predictions

Prediction

Clemson 45, Louisiana Tech 13

PASS. The -10000 odds will not return the rewards to make the risk worth the play.

LOUISIANA TECH +33.5 (-112).

The Bulldogs are a sound team coming off a game in which they were able to fine-tune their strengths. Although the Tigers will most likely separate themselves by halftime, LA Tech should be able to score enough points to cover. Furthermore, Clemson is just 1-8 ATS in September in their last 9 games.

UNDER 53.5 (-112).

This is not the offensive-dominant Clemson team that we have seen in previous years, rather the defense is the strong point of this team. For that reason, the under is a strong play. The under is 4-0 in the previous 4 Tigers games overall and 5-0-1 in their last 6 non-conference games.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Ruston, LA
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
City
Ruston, LA
State
Wisconsin State
Ruston, LA
Football
Ruston, LA
Sports
City
Iowa, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Kickoff#Acc Network Rrb#Fcs#The Missouri Tigers#Qb#Furman#Shipley#Usa Today Sports#Espn
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
TOCCOA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy