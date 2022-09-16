ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Biden: "The pandemic is over"

President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic "over" in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" airing Sunday evening. What he's saying: "The pandemic is over," Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over."
