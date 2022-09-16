ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScJny_0hy4k2tK00

The Carolina Panthers (0-1) and the New York Giants (1-0) meet in a Week 2 matchup Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Giants odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Panthers had a chance to win last week against the Cleveland Browns, but allowed a 58-yard game-winning field goal in the final 10 seconds to come up just a little bit short at home, 26-24.

Down 20-13, the Giants scored a late touchdown to make it 20-19, pending the extra point. Head coach Brian Daboll — in his debut in that role – ended up calling for the 2-point conversion and RB Saquon Barkley got it done. The Titans missed a field goal at the buzzer, and the Giants held on for the solid 21-20 road win as the Under cashed.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Panthers at Giants odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:06 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Panthers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +2.5 (-110) | Giants -2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Panthers at Giants key injuries

Panthers

  • LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) questionable
  • OL Taylor Moton (knee) questionable
  • LB Brandon Smith (thigh) questionable

Giants

  • C Joe Fellciano (lower leg) questionable
  • DL/LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) questionable
  • CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) questionable
  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) questionable
  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) questionable
  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

The Huddle has been turning players just like you into winners for over 25 years. This year, it is your turn! Custom fantasy football rankings, sleepers and tools are just a click away. Save 25% off the internet's best-kept secret now. Subscribe now!

Panthers at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 27, Panthers 24

The GIANTS (-130) aren’t a bad play if you don’t want to fiddle around with the points, and just want to declare a winner. It isn’t that much more juice to take the home side.

The G-Men established the run last week, as Barkley is finally 100 percent and looks like his former self. The Giants won 25-3 last season against the Panthers without Barkley, while RB Christian McCaffrey also missed that meeting. CMC is back, too, and this game should be a lot more interesting.

GIANTS -2.5 (-110) is a strong play on their home field. This team won by 22 against a McCaffrey-less Panthers offense last season. Carolina’s offense should be much better, especially with QB Baker Mayfield now in the fold, but it won’t have enough to upend Barkley and the Giants on the road.

The OVER 43.5 (-112) might be the best play on the board. McCaffrey and Barkley are both playing in this game after missing last season’s matchup. The run game is obviously better with them on the field, but that opens things up more downfield in the pass game, too.

Expect to see a lot more fireworks in this battle in New Jersey, with the Giants coming out ahead late.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Kadarius Toney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Maryland to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are entering Week 2 having won their season opener, but there are health questions for both sides. For Miami, they’ll be without right tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. They could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who’s been dealing with a toe injury. If both players are unavailable, the Dolphins’ offense could struggle to get anything going.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#The Cleveland Browns#Titans#Espn Panthers#Usa Today Sports Scores
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup. Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn. History made on The Plainshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104David Pollack was impressed!https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contracthttps://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338Nick Singleton quickly catching onhttps://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singletonhttps://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906Maybe Auburn isn't that good?https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburnhttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931Jaquan Brisker chimes inhttps://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050Daryll Clark was proud too!https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fanshttps://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593Penn State would have covered either wayhttps://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/157125986499468493011
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, live stream, preview, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch MNF

The Minnesota Vikings will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of MNF action on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Vikings are coming off an impressive win over the Packers last week where they cruised to a 23-7 victory. Kirk Cousins threw for 277 and two touchdowns and will look for a repeat of that tonight. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 38-35 win over the Lions, a game they almost threw away towards the end with the Lions coming back within three points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy