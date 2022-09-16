Carolina Panthers at New York Giants odds, picks and predictions

The Carolina Panthers (0-1) and the New York Giants (1-0) meet in a Week 2 matchup Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Giants odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Panthers had a chance to win last week against the Cleveland Browns, but allowed a 58-yard game-winning field goal in the final 10 seconds to come up just a little bit short at home, 26-24.

Down 20-13, the Giants scored a late touchdown to make it 20-19, pending the extra point. Head coach Brian Daboll — in his debut in that role – ended up calling for the 2-point conversion and RB Saquon Barkley got it done. The Titans missed a field goal at the buzzer, and the Giants held on for the solid 21-20 road win as the Under cashed.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Panthers at Giants odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:06 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Panthers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Panthers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Giants -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +2.5 (-110) | Giants -2.5 (-110)

Panthers +2.5 (-110) | Giants -2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Panthers at Giants key injuries

Panthers

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable OL Taylor Moton (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable LB Brandon Smith (thigh) questionable

Giants

C Joe Fellciano (lower leg) questionable

(lower leg) questionable DL/LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) questionable

(calf) questionable CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) questionable

(appendicitis) questionable WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

The Huddle has been turning players just like you into winners for over 25 years. This year, it is your turn! Custom fantasy football rankings, sleepers and tools are just a click away. Save 25% off the internet's best-kept secret now. Subscribe now!

Panthers at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 27, Panthers 24

The GIANTS (-130) aren’t a bad play if you don’t want to fiddle around with the points, and just want to declare a winner. It isn’t that much more juice to take the home side.

The G-Men established the run last week, as Barkley is finally 100 percent and looks like his former self. The Giants won 25-3 last season against the Panthers without Barkley, while RB Christian McCaffrey also missed that meeting. CMC is back, too, and this game should be a lot more interesting.

GIANTS -2.5 (-110) is a strong play on their home field. This team won by 22 against a McCaffrey-less Panthers offense last season. Carolina’s offense should be much better, especially with QB Baker Mayfield now in the fold, but it won’t have enough to upend Barkley and the Giants on the road.

The OVER 43.5 (-112) might be the best play on the board. McCaffrey and Barkley are both playing in this game after missing last season’s matchup. The run game is obviously better with them on the field, but that opens things up more downfield in the pass game, too.

Expect to see a lot more fireworks in this battle in New Jersey, with the Giants coming out ahead late.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire