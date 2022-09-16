Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor
A Florida judge has forced the Justice Department to pause its criminal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents, but an appeal is already underway. Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks share why the special master slowdown won’t prevent former President Trump from being charged.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban
Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced legislation for a federal ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Michelle Colón and Amy Hagstrom Miller about the potentially devastating consequences of a national ban on abortions.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
MSNBC
Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line
Following the Dobbs decision ending the right to abortion access, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is warning the legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout of the end of Roe. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s
Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt
Alex Wagner outlines how couching the scapegoating and abuse of immigrants in whiney grievance politics like Ron DeSantis has done with his inhumane stunt of abruptly sending 50 migrants to an island in Massachusetts is a textbook autocrat political ploy that not even the disgraced Trump regime was willing to try. Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search
The Washington Post reports last September officials were told that “none of the material was sensitive or classified and that Trump had only 12 boxes of ‘news clippings.’” “They have been lying about what Trump took for over a year,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents
Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, talks with Alex Wagner about the DOJ asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay to halt the special master's review of the roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago so that the criminal investigation and intelligence damage assessment can both proceed.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Mark Meadows now has 'hot potato' of culpability for Mar-a-Lago docs legal expert says
A Donald Trump attorney now says that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told him that the boxes with sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago only contained “press clippings.” Mark Meadows now has the “hot potato” of culpability for the Mar-a-Lago classified and sensitive documents scandal, legal expert Andrew Weissmann says.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’
With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it
On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy
NBC Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez what pushed President Biden to run for office and how he aims to restore trust in American institutions and Democracy in the Post-Trump era.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win
Former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and author of "The Fight For Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World" Iuliia Mendel discusses with Nicolle Wallace what is was like to work with Zelenskyy and what will happen next in UkraineSept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Herschel Walker is telling voters, ‘I’m not that smart’
In most campaigns, candidates want to convince voters that they’re competent, capable and worthy of voters’ respect. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, Herschel Walker is voluntarily saying he’s “not that smart,” though as a Savannah Morning News report made clear, there’s a reason the Republican made the comments.
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
MSNBC
'The Republicans don’t stand for anything': Tom Perez weighs in on approaching midterms elections
Co-chair at American Bridge 21st Century and Former DNC Chair Tom Perez joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how he thinks Democrats need to sell their accomplishments on the economy and why he believes there will be high turnout for Democrats in the midterms elections. Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis is recklessly playing with human lives to create chaos in our immigration system
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put his own spin on a popular tactic of Republican presidential hopefuls this week when he sent flights of migrants to Massachusetts. While the governors of Texas and Arizona have bused migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., DeSantis chartered two private planes to scoop up people, most of whom had made their way to the U.S. from Venezuela, all the way in Texas (well outside his own jurisdiction) to drop them off on the liberal island of Martha’s Vineyard. Although they were told they would be given job opportunities and aid at their destination, their arrival was a surprise to residents and officials.
MSNBC
Biden's remarks that Covid is 'over' seem to defy reality
In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News' “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”. It was a surprise to some of his own health officials, according to The Washington Post. And you’re forgiven if this supposed end to the pandemic comes as a surprise to you, as well.
MSNBC
Biden admin's history-making cyber nominee confirmed. Now comes the hard part.
The Senate last week unanimously confirmed the State Department’s first ever “cyber ambassador” who will head a new, digitally focused bureau within the department. Nathaniel Fick was confirmed as ambassador-at-large to oversee the new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. As The Washington Post explained last month,...
