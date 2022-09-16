ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How To Grow Thicker Brows, According To Pros

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4uKo_0hy4dNfD00
Shutterstock

While your eyes may be the ‘windows’ to your soul, your eyebrows sure help frame and draw attention to your peepers— making them just as important! We checked in with beauty and skincare experts for 3 timeless, go-to tips to follow if your goal is thicker, healthier and more noticeable brows. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Enrizza P. Factor, MD, clinical dermatologist and researcher at My Vitiligo Team and Dr. Firdous Ibrahim, MD, cosmetic dermatologist, trichologist, and aesthetic physician at Aesthetic Visions Clinic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDMzM_0hy4dNfD00

Tip #1— Lay Off The Tweezing

Whether you already have thick-ish brows or wish you could grow more hair, Factor stresses the importance of tweezing less to promote growth. While this isn't encouraging you to have a unibrow by any means, letting a little more hair grow near your arch area and peak can make your brows look thicker and fuller. "If your thin brows result from grooming or a medical issue manageable with medication, the hair can grow back thicker," she explains, adding that the only real way to thicken brows naturally is to "stop tweezing, waxing, and threading and let them grow." While this may seem simple enough, it can be "tempting to tweeze one hair here and one hair there," she says, so resisting the urge could lead to the results you desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEfg1_0hy4dNfD00

#2— Apply Hair Growth Serum/ Oil

Along with putting down those tweezers, Factor also advises to apply a serum and/or oil to your eyebrows daily to promote growth. In addition, she says to "exfoliate and moisturize." Before applying any brow hair treatment, she suggests "cleansing the skin under your brows." Next, "condition with oil, again take a break from tweezing," and lastly, "apply a hair growth serum." Ibrahim adds that there are "several eyebrow serums and oils in the market that can help nourish the hair follicles and promote growth." These products, she says, can help to stimulate hair growth and make your brows look fuller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCY16_0hy4dNfD00

"Go for natural products and look for products that contain ingredients like biotin, keratin, or rosemary, caster, almond oil," she advises, noting to use products "free from sulphates, silicones, parabens, and mineral oils." Castor oil, in particular, Ibrahim notes, is a popular home remedy to grow thicker eyebrows. "While the exact mechanism by which castor oil promotes hair growth is not clear, some theories suggest that it may work by moisturizing the hair follicles, which can promote eyebrow growth." There is also some evidence to suggest that castor oil may help to reduce inflammation, she says, which could also contribute to hair growth. However, she stresses, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zqcmb_0hy4dNfD00

#3— Eat A More Balanced Diet

While a well-rounded, nutrient-rich diet is truly the key to everything, Ibrahim suggests that there are some foods that can target and promote brow hair growth. "A healthy diet is important for overall health and can also impact the condition of your skin and hair," She says. She deems salmon to be a "great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D," all of which are necessary for healthy hair growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dhcG_0hy4dNfD00

"Nuts are an excellent source of biotin, a nutrient that is essential for hair growth," she adds, and "eggs are a great source of protein and sulfur, both of which are necessary for healthy hair growth." Ibrahim concludes that "dark leafy greens are a great source of iron, folate," and other essential nutrients that are necessary for healthy hair growth.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Growth#Natural Hair#Castor Oil#Omega 3 Fatty Acids#My Vitiligo Team#Aesthetic Visions Clinic
shefinds

The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs

Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
MAKEUP
shefinds

5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast

There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
4K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy