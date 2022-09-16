ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Comments / 0

Related
cullmantribune.com

Tag: Bethany MInck

WEST POINT, Ala. -- Last season was one to remember for the West Point Lady Warriors as they not only punched a ticket to...
WEST POINT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football

Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama CLASS 7A Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7 Austin 47, Albertville 10 Daphne 25, Baker 14 Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43 Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6 Fairhope 55, Davidson 28 Florence 38, James Clemens 20 Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7 Huntsville 28, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Cullman Library Oktoberfest scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – To help celebrate Oktoberfest and get the community involved in its local history and heritage, the Cullman County Public Library has teamed up with sponsor Nomadic Threads to put on a scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The hunt will take place between the Warehouse District, Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Tuscumbia, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
Oneonta, AL
Education
City
Hanceville, AL
City
Westover, AL
City
Pelham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
City
Locust Fork, AL
cullmantribune.com

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park. The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Tag: Infusion Wellness & Spa

CULLMAN, Ala. - Whitney Cheatham, a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a background in endoscopy, post-surgical and home health services...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC

Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fincher
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Ward Skinner

Richard Ward Skinner, 68, passed away at his home in Cullman, Alabama on Sept. 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Matt Smith and Brother Sam Hollis officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years: Jill; sons: Richard Jason Stridiron (Carolina), Dustin Lee Stridiron, and Justin Randall Martin (Melody); grandchildren: Reagan, Dillan, Mecheseney, Ciara, Fallon, and Sagan; sister: Kimberly S. Calvert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Miss Alabama#Miss America#Scholarships#North Alabama#Role Models#Wscc
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy