Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO