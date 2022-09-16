ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple

Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Qualcomm and Apple team up to allow iPhone 14 line to reach for the sky

Perhaps not as exciting to the average consumer as the Dynamic Island appears to be, Apple added satellite connectivity to all four iPhone 14 models. The feature will allow users to send out emergency messages even when they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range. While this writer is guilty of this too, perhaps we should be more excited about satellite connectivity than how Apple made the notch useful.
Rumored iPhone 15 Ultra: 8K video, longer battery life, larger screen, bigger price tag

Confession time. When Apple announced that its new rugged and pricey smartwatch was named the Apple Watch Ultra rather than the Apple Watch Pro, this writer wondered whether Apple was hinting about a change it was planning to make to the Apple iPhone lineup. In my mind, I thought that perhaps next year Apple would release an even pricier iPhone 15 Ultra that would feature specs topping those on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Watch release date is fast approaching and its price and colors just leaked out. As for the Google Pixel Watch specs, we are expecting a sub-2" round OLED display. Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables with a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and up to 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of native storage.
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it

The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
Update for Nothing Phone (1) has arrived to improve the camera and battery life, kill bugs, and more

Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)

It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
The upcoming Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro got fully leaked ahead of launch

According to the rumor mill, Xiaomi will release its latest high-end smartphones — the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro — this month. And now, we can see more of their supposed specs and what these phones might look like. The pictures are courtesy of WinFuture, which claims that these are actually official marketing images and specifications of the new handsets.
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is now out, landing on store shelves and in happy customers' hands. For the past few years, every new iPhone iteration has brought about a meaty upgrade to the camera, and this generation is no different. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a brand-new, larger and denser main camera sensor, an upgraded image processing pipeline, and massive improvements to low-light photos for all three cameras. At least so Apple says!
