Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
Phone Arena
The hot new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger is already on sale at nice discounts
If you're a fan of Android tablets in general and affordable models in particular, you might remember that the US pricing and availability information for Lenovo's second-gen Tab P11 and P11 Pro were still under wraps when the two new iPad alternatives went official (internationally) a couple of weeks back.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time
If you missed Best Buy's big 24-hour-only Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra blowout yesterday or never even considered that 14.6-inch powerhouse due to its unwieldy size or hard-to-stomach prices, the same retailer is ready to cut you a bunch of great deals on Samsung's other two super-premium Android slates today. Once...
Phone Arena
Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple
Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
Phone Arena
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm and Apple team up to allow iPhone 14 line to reach for the sky
Perhaps not as exciting to the average consumer as the Dynamic Island appears to be, Apple added satellite connectivity to all four iPhone 14 models. The feature will allow users to send out emergency messages even when they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range. While this writer is guilty of this too, perhaps we should be more excited about satellite connectivity than how Apple made the notch useful.
Phone Arena
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 score their first discount while still on pre-order
Like the Apple Watch Ultra and unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, second-gen SE, and iPhone 14 family, the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 finally unveiled back on September 7 are set to remain up for pre-order until Friday, September 23, when their actual release is scheduled to take place.
Phone Arena
Rumored iPhone 15 Ultra: 8K video, longer battery life, larger screen, bigger price tag
Confession time. When Apple announced that its new rugged and pricey smartwatch was named the Apple Watch Ultra rather than the Apple Watch Pro, this writer wondered whether Apple was hinting about a change it was planning to make to the Apple iPhone lineup. In my mind, I thought that perhaps next year Apple would release an even pricier iPhone 15 Ultra that would feature specs topping those on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Watch release date is fast approaching and its price and colors just leaked out. As for the Google Pixel Watch specs, we are expecting a sub-2" round OLED display. Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables with a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and up to 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of native storage.
Phone Arena
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
It's been a while since the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 productivity beast last made headlines with a substantial discount or two, but now that the Surface Pro 9 is decidedly around the corner, Windows enthusiasts looking to maximize their savings while minimizing their hardware compromises are in for quite the exceptional treat.
Phone Arena
Update for Nothing Phone (1) has arrived to improve the camera and battery life, kill bugs, and more
Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.
Phone Arena
The (slowly aging) OnePlus 10 Pro gets official AT&T 5G support (not a day too soon)
The OnePlus 10T might be the brand's newest, and in many ways, most attractive high-end handset right now, but the slightly older 10 Pro is arguably the overall best OnePlus phone money can buy... for folks who have a lot of money to spend. With its appeal already improved by...
Phone Arena
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)
It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanged CPU specs and a desperately needed upgrade
The Tensor 2 chip that will power the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might use generations-old CPU cores and offer only marginally better performance than the OG Tensor but may boast an improved GPU and better artificial intelligence capabilities. The Tensor was Google's first in-house chip, made in collaboration...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max display supply stunner reveals Dynamic Island cutout challenges
LG is on probation as an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max display supplier, reports Korean media, as it ran into troubles while piercing the holes for the new Dynamic Island cutout on the Pro models, claim The Elec's sources. It also couldn't master the thin-film encapsulation of the latest LTPO...
Phone Arena
The upcoming Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro got fully leaked ahead of launch
According to the rumor mill, Xiaomi will release its latest high-end smartphones — the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro — this month. And now, we can see more of their supposed specs and what these phones might look like. The pictures are courtesy of WinFuture, which claims that these are actually official marketing images and specifications of the new handsets.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is now out, landing on store shelves and in happy customers' hands. For the past few years, every new iPhone iteration has brought about a meaty upgrade to the camera, and this generation is no different. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a brand-new, larger and denser main camera sensor, an upgraded image processing pipeline, and massive improvements to low-light photos for all three cameras. At least so Apple says!
