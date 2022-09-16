ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Keeping up with some former Lions around the league

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOEnN_0hy4b0NL00

The NFL’s daily transaction wire has featured a few former Detroit Lions players in the last few days. A couple made the news feed, too. Here are a few notable former Lions and what’s going on with them around the NFL.

Teez Tabor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFgZQ_0hy4b0NL00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s second-round pick in 2017 is on the move once again. The veteran cornerback was signed by the Seattle Seahawks to their active roster, with the Seahawks plucking him off the Falcons practice squad.

Tabor played for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He failed to make the Falcons 53-man roster this summer.

Da'Shawn Hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTKPx_0hy4b0NL00

The rotten injury luck for Hand continues even after his time in Detroit. Hand tore a quad in the Tennessee Titans opening-week loss to the New York Giants. The veteran DL is now out for the season.

It’s a familiar story for Hand. A fourth-round pick out of Alabama by the Lions in 2018, Hand has played just 31 games in four-plus seasons due to myriad injuries. The Lions waived Hand with injury status last November.

Incidentally, the other player pictured here with Hand is Kevin Strong, who remains on the Titans active roster. Strong logged three tackles and a PD in the Titans’ Week 1 loss, playing more than expected due to the injury to Hand.

Christian Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlVFQ_0hy4b0NL00
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Jones was a full-time starter at linebacker for the Lions during the Matt Patricia era (2018-2020). After the Lions bounced him out following the 2020 season, he spent a year playing primarily on special teams with the Chicago Bears.

Now 31, Jones signed on with the Seahawks practice squad this week.

Jahlani Tavai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwuEA_0hy4b0NL00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Patricia-era linebacker, Tavai is still with his former coach. Tavai was a surprise starter at LB for the Patriots in their Week 1 loss to Miami.

In an indictment of the New England roster, head coach Bill Belichick said this of playing Tavai,

“Practice and preseason games are two different things,” Belichick said. “In the regular season, you can only activate so many players. You activate the ones that you think will give your team the best opportunity as a total team to win. So that’s what we did. That’s what we’ll continue to do. That’s what it’ll always be.”

Tavai played sparingly in 2021 in New England after the Lions waived him early in that offseason following two disappointing seasons in Detroit.

Ndamukong Suh

Suh is not currently playing in the NFL, and he might have turned his attention elsewhere. The 35-year-old defensive tackle is (maybe) angling to become the head coach at his alma mater, Nebraska.

Suh played the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started every game. He has been courted by several teams this year but has yet to sign anywhere.

Sam Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JTHr_0hy4b0NL00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Martin recently signed to handle the punting duties for the Buffalo Bills, taking over for disgraced rookie Matt Araiza.

It was a nice landing for Martin, who was an unexpected roster cut by the Denver Broncos during the final roster formation maneuvers. Martin was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in 2013 and was Detroit’s punter for the next seven seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)

On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Buccaneers#American Football#Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks#The Chicago Bears#Titans#The New York Giants#Dl#Hand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

3 Lions takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions took on the Washington Commanders in front of a raucous home crowd on Sunday. And this time around, the team did not disappoint. The Lions entered the game in uncharted territory. They were favored for the first time since Week 11 in the 2020 season. Detroit showed why, racing out to a 22-0 lead at one point before winning the game 36-27.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade. Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago. The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football. Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy