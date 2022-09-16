Before and After: An “Unstable” Pantry is Remade into an Enviable Butler’s Pantry in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every couple of years or so, there’s a hot new kitchen accessory on everyone’s radar. From air fryers to SMEG toasters, your countertops just can’t catch a break. But even amid the sea of electric appliances and cooking gadgets, there’s always one constant: paper towels. Whether you spilled some OJ or some cooking oil splashed onto the burner, you need a roll within reach at all times. But this cleaning essential can be an obstruction in itself, especially if you have a small kitchen with limited counter space. If you find that your pots and pans all have a home, larger utensils aren’t in the way, and the dish rack isn’t taking up more room than it needs to, and yet you still have a lack of space, this next find is likely for you. It’ll help keep paper towels handy while also reducing some of the clutter in your cooking station. Adding to its utility, the bar on which your paper towels rest also swivels, according to some reviewers. It’ll be easier for you to grab a lot of paper towels when an unexpected mess occurs.

