UFC

MiddleEasy

Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)

Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday

Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ANAHEIM, CA
Country
Sweden
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage

UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd’s weight miss: ‘Equivalent of cheating’

It is not at all surprising that Aspen Ladd missed weight earlier this afternoon. She’s missed the Bantamweight limit twice previously, and one of her recent bouts took place at Featherweight due to the struggle of making weight. Hell, she’s banned from trying to make 135 pounds in her home state of California after packing on too much weight in 2019 after hitting the Bantamweight limit successfully.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Jose Aldo officially retires from MMA

Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA on Sunday and pro fighters reacted to his retirement. Aldo was coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in a lackluster fight. Although he had one fight left on his deal and the promotion heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January, Aldo decided to retire.
UFC

