The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO