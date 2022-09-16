Read full article on original website
NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury but has full movement in his extremities, the Bills said, after he left the field in an ambulance following a hit in Monday's game against Tennessee Titans.
Trey Lance won't be away from 49ers for long after ankle surgery
Trey Lance’s development timeline hit a significant snag Sunday when he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage that required surgery and ended his season. His rehab process shouldn’t keep him from being around the team though and continuing his off-field work and developing as much as he can with mental reps.
