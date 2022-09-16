Read full article on original website
Lila Casper
3d ago
I go to Walmart becuse thing cost less ,and yes it is a good thing to get rid of the plastic bags ,iam tired of seeing them all over the place ,in the ditch, fields, I keep them and use them in my small garage containers
Reply
6
Scott Jacobson
3d ago
no not hardly just Walmart the place where if you want to get ripped off and you want to get taken advantage of go to Walmart if you want disrespectful and s***** customer service go to Walmart
Reply
3
Related
Dangerous bacteria shuts down water distribution system at Colorado state park
The discovery of bacteria has resulted in a shut down of the water distribution system at Navajo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. This temporary shutdown impacts the park's drinking water, toilets, and showers. According to officials, E. coli was found during a routine sampling of two...
Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores
The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers
Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues. Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6