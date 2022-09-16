Read full article on original website
Alabama’s August unemployment rate holds steady at 2.6 percent
Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate held steady at 2.6 percent. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3 percent. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021.
Alabama superintendent: “Don’t Say Gay” enforcement starts at local school boards
When the Alabama Legislature passed a law last session prohibiting teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade from leading discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity, it tasked the state Board of Education with implementing and enforcing the new policy. But the board added language last week that merely required local...
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations drop considerably
The latest available data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that the state’s positivity rate, along with the number of individuals receiving treatment in state hospitals for the virus, is continuing to decline. According to data released by ADPH on Thursday, the state’s current positivity rate is...
SPLC Action Fund endorses Donald, Bell
The SPLC Action Fund has announced two new endorsements as the general election approaches. The fund is lending its support to Moshae Donald, the Democratic nominee for Mobile County district attorney, and Ashley Bell, Democratic nominee for Shelby County district judge. “The criminal justice system in Alabama is riddled with...
Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
