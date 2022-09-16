ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale wows in a plunging bustier dress with a voluminous skirt as she attends Prisoner's Daughter press day during Toronto Film Festival

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Kate Beckinsale wowed as she attended the Prisoner's Daughter press day during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 49, looked sensational in a plunging bustier dress with a voluminous skirt and hand-painted violet flowers to the event at The Supper Suite.

She was joined by her co-star Brain Cox, who takes on the role of her on-screen father and ex-convict who is granted compassionate leave after a cancer diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DBYG_0hy4PfvP00
Stunning: Kate Beckinsale, 49, wowed as she attended the Prisoner's Daughter press day during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday

Kate's stunning ensemble by Bach Mai showed off her incredible figure whilst she opted to boost her height with a pair of hot pink Valentino heels.

She styled her caramel locks into a curled ponytail and wore smokey eyeshadow to complete her look.

Scottish actor Brain, 76, looked slick in tan suede jacket and patterned polo shirt that he teamed with dark blue jeans and matching shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfpCI_0hy4PfvP00
Glowing: The actress looked sensational in a plunging bustier dress with a voluminous skirt and hand-painted violet flowers to the event at The Supper Suite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7OCI_0hy4PfvP00
Coming soon: She was joined by her co-star Brian Cox, who takes on the role of her on-screen father and ex-convict who is granted compassionate leave after a cancer diagnosis

News about Prisoner's Daughter's development was revealed to the public by Deadline last January, when Kate signed on to appear in the movie.

The film is centered on a terminally ill former convict whose violent past comes back to haunt him while he attempts to reconnect with his daughter and grandson.

In addition to Kate and Brain, the movie stars performers such as Tyson Ritter, Jon Huertas and Ernie Hudson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDIdW_0hy4PfvP00
Co-stars: Kate styled her caramel locks into a curled ponytail and wore smokey eyeshadow to complete her look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHvGA_0hy4PfvP00
Polished: Scottish actor Brain, 76, looked slick in tan suede jacket and patterned polo shirt that he teamed with dark blue jeans and matching shoes

Director Catherine Hardwicke previously spoke to Deadline and expressed that her feature would tell a potentially troubling, yet moving story.

The filmmaker described Prisoner's Daughter as 'a raw, personal look at a deeply fractured family.'

Catherine then remarked that she began working on the project with a set intention in mind.

'I want to fully immerse the viewer in Kate's character's intense world as she, her father and her young son try to heal generational family trauma and find a new way forward,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcTFa_0hy4PfvP00
Plot: Director Catherine Hardwicke previously spoke to Deadline and expressed that her feature would tell a potentially troubling, yet moving story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIayo_0hy4PfvP00
New film: The filmmaker described Prisoner's Daughter as 'a raw, personal look at a deeply fractured family'

Producer Marina Grasic went on to state that she and her collaborators were excited to be able to collaborate with both Hardwicke and the movie's star.

'We are honored to be working with Catherine and Kate — artists that can bring this important and inspiring story to life,' she said.

Sam Okun, who also produced the feature, commented on the impressiveness of Mark Bacci's screenplay.

'Everyone that has read Mark's powerful and dramatic script has been blown away by his emotional storytelling,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr4I2_0hy4PfvP00
New project: The upcoming film made it's world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival this week

