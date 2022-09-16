Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Places We Love: Hundred Acres Manor
Even before you approach, Hundred Acres Manor has the power to chill you. Spotlights search the air through an impressive amount of theatrical fog while pulsing, ominous music creeps through the trees. When you find the haunted attraction — tucked at the bottom of a winding road beneath the treetops of South Park — you’ll spy the uncannily lit facade, easily recognizable even from a mile away.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak considers changes to Community Day
Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
Faces of the Valley: The Cupcake Girls incorporate inclusivity into their lives and their bakery business
About nine years ago, two sisters started with a mixer and an idea to make small gourmet cupcakes and large old-time cookies served with a mix of fun and inclusiveness. Courtney Kobelenske and Kylie Lash, both of Lower Burrell, opened Cora Lee Cupcakes, now based in New Kensington’s Feldarelli Square, offering sweet treats for residents and children, especially youngsters who might feel left out.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show
In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
Travel alert: Long-term single-lane restrictions along Route 28 begin this week
More traffic delays are likely along Route 28 beginning Wednesday, when single-lane restrictions take effect near O’Hara and Aspinwall, PennDOT announced. Work will begin at 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes and is expected to be ongoing through mid-October. Restrictions will be in place from Exit 7 (Delafield Avenue...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon welcomes new four-legged officer
The residents of Mt. Lebanon may notice a new officer on patrol — one with four legs and a powerful nose. That would be the police department’s new K9, Bear. Bear is a 14-month-old, scent discriminant bloodhound. He is named for Mt. Lebanon Officer Jerrod “Bear” Withrow, who died last year of colon cancer.
cranberryeagle.com
New Cranberry Twp. dog park opens soon
When Shawna Francis moved to Cranberry Township with her beloved Yorkie four years ago, a dog’s-eye view of Cranberry was a lot more limited than it is today. Dogs were not permitted in most areas of the township’s parks, and the Rotary Dog Park, one area where they were allowed, wasn’t in great condition.
wtae.com
USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room
PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
beavercountyradio.com
Shell Explains What Happened to Cause Black Smoke From Flare on Sunday
(Photo and video by Curtis Walsh) (Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) If you saw all the black smoke coming form the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Sunday afternoon you’re not alone. In a post on the Beaver County Radio Facebook page showing a video of the incident many residents showed reason for concern.
pghcitypaper.com
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
Apple 'n Arts Festival to mark 40th anniversary in October
At 7 years old, Casey Schraeder of Murrysville was already showing a keen eye for economics. “He was part of the baking contest at the Delmont Apple ’n Arts Festival, and he wanted to know why the adults got more money for winning than the kids,” said Schraeder’s grandmother Angela Warfsman.
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
wtae.com
Puerto Rican Pittsburghers fear impact Hurricane Fiona expected to leave on their home
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, nearly five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands and left the island devastated. Pittsburgh's ties with Puerto Rico are strong, dating back decades with the Clemente family. Antoinette Tirado was born and raised in Puerto Rico but moved...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
