Wexford, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Places We Love: Hundred Acres Manor

Even before you approach, Hundred Acres Manor has the power to chill you. Spotlights search the air through an impressive amount of theatrical fog while pulsing, ominous music creeps through the trees. When you find the haunted attraction — tucked at the bottom of a winding road beneath the treetops of South Park — you’ll spy the uncannily lit facade, easily recognizable even from a mile away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News in brief from North Park, Zombies

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak considers changes to Community Day

Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
WHITE OAK, PA
Tribune-Review

Faces of the Valley: The Cupcake Girls incorporate inclusivity into their lives and their bakery business

About nine years ago, two sisters started with a mixer and an idea to make small gourmet cupcakes and large old-time cookies served with a mix of fun and inclusiveness. Courtney Kobelenske and Kylie Lash, both of Lower Burrell, opened Cora Lee Cupcakes, now based in New Kensington’s Feldarelli Square, offering sweet treats for residents and children, especially youngsters who might feel left out.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show

In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon welcomes new four-legged officer

The residents of Mt. Lebanon may notice a new officer on patrol — one with four legs and a powerful nose. That would be the police department’s new K9, Bear. Bear is a 14-month-old, scent discriminant bloodhound. He is named for Mt. Lebanon Officer Jerrod “Bear” Withrow, who died last year of colon cancer.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New Cranberry Twp. dog park opens soon

When Shawna Francis moved to Cranberry Township with her beloved Yorkie four years ago, a dog’s-eye view of Cranberry was a lot more limited than it is today. Dogs were not permitted in most areas of the township’s parks, and the Rotary Dog Park, one area where they were allowed, wasn’t in great condition.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room

PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
scenicstates.com

Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Shell Explains What Happened to Cause Black Smoke From Flare on Sunday

(Photo and video by Curtis Walsh) (Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) If you saw all the black smoke coming form the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Sunday afternoon you’re not alone. In a post on the Beaver County Radio Facebook page showing a video of the incident many residents showed reason for concern.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home

A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA

