goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Sweeps Competition Sunday At Rare Air Challenge
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's water polo (13-4) won both of its games in day three action at the Rare Air Challenge, held Sunday at the USAFA Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons defeated La Verne 20-13 and Chapman 19-14 in the afternoon. Air Force tied a season-high for goals...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Cap Non-Conference Slate with USF Win
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball team capped its non-conference schedule with an impressive 3-1 win over San Francisco this afternoon (Sept. 17) in the final match of the Thin Air Challenge. Backed by 32 combined kills from Joi Harvey, Sarah Markwardt and BrookeLyn Messenger, the Falcons downed the visiting Dons in 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23 to finish the non-MW season with an 8-4 mark.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons outlast Mavericks in 1-0 win
OMAHA, Neb.- Crafting a strong team performance on both sides of the pitch, Air Force concluded its out-of-conference schedule with a 1-0 win over Nebraska-Omaha. "It's always tough to pick up points on the road, and today was no different in the heat," said head coach Laura Busby. "We had to utilize a lot of players off the bench and I thought this was a total team effort."
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rally Falls Short Against UCSD
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – A late comeback fell just short for the Air Force volleyball team this evening (Sept. 16), as it suffered a tough 3-1 loss to UC San Diego during the second day of competition at the Thin Air Challenge. After dropping the first two sets 22-25, 19-25, the Falcons rallied to win the third (25-23) and mounted several comebacks in the fourth before ultimately falling in a heartbreaking 31-29 thriller to the visiting Tritons.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Unable To Rally In 17-14 Setback At Wyoming
Air Force football was unable to complete a late-game rally, falling 17-14 at Wyoming Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Falcons snapped a six-game win streak and dropped to 2-1, 0-1 MW on the season. Trailing 10-0 after getting shut out in the first half, the Falcons stormed back...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Splits First Two Games At Rare Air Challenge
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's water polo (9-4) split a pair of games in day one action at the Rare Air Force Challenge, held at the USAFA Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons defeated Iona 13-10 before a 17-16 loss to #19 St. Francis (NY) in the nightcap. In the...
goairforcefalcons.com
Golfers travel to CSU Ram Masters in Fort Collins
THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team travels north on I-25 for the annual CSU Ram Masters, Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 19=20, at the Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo. THE FIELD: Along with Air Force and the host school, Colorado State, the 15-team field includes Cal State Fullerton, Creighton, Denver, Gonzaga, Northern Colorado, Pacific, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Texas A&M Commerce, UC San Diego, Utah Valley, Wichita State and Wyoming.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Shuts Down Air Force and Won Friday Night in Laramie
From their first possession of Friday night’s game, the Wyoming Cowboys showed they were determined to play their best football of the season and they did just that, winning their third straight game by capturing a 17-14 win over the previously unbeaten Air Force Falcons. With the victory, Wyoming...
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
springsmag.com
Meet the Planes of Pikes Peak Regional Airshow
All eyes will be on the skies Sept. 24-25 when the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns for the first time since 2019. Those fascinated by flight will be thrilled by more than 40 planes flying and on display, plus demonstrations by the Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team. Gates...
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
KDVR.com
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
lamarledger.com
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Spooky’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
