Trump team says it doesn't want to immediately disclose certain 'declassification' information in special master review
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump signaled Monday that they oppose having to immediately make disclosures about declassification related to the Mar-a-Lago documents as part of the special master process ordered by a federal judge this month.
MSNBC
Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor
A Florida judge has forced the Justice Department to pause its criminal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents, but an appeal is already underway. Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks share why the special master slowdown won’t prevent former President Trump from being charged.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
MSNBC
Mark Meadows now has 'hot potato' of culpability for Mar-a-Lago docs legal expert says
A Donald Trump attorney now says that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told him that the boxes with sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago only contained “press clippings.” Mark Meadows now has the “hot potato” of culpability for the Mar-a-Lago classified and sensitive documents scandal, legal expert Andrew Weissmann says.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
MSNBC
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt
Alex Wagner outlines how couching the scapegoating and abuse of immigrants in whiney grievance politics like Ron DeSantis has done with his inhumane stunt of abruptly sending 50 migrants to an island in Massachusetts is a textbook autocrat political ploy that not even the disgraced Trump regime was willing to try. Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s
Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’
With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador
British Ambassador to the U.S., Dame Karen Pierce, joins Morning Joe discusses Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the United States.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
The future of the monarchy requires ‘atonement’ and ‘acknowledgement’ for its history of colonialism
Author of “The Last Queen” Clive Irving and Political Commentator Lola Adesioye join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to weigh in on the British monarchy's complicated history with colonialism and slavery, as King Charles III becomes the new head of the Commonwealth. “This legacy, it requires something that I haven't seen coming from the Windsor family at any stage in recent history, which is, it requires atonement,” says Irving. “It requires acknowledgement of the true cost to those colonies of slavery, which began under Charles a second in 1666.” Adesioye explains, “Hard Empire ended, but there's been soft imperialism.” Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban
Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced legislation for a federal ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Michelle Colón and Amy Hagstrom Miller about the potentially devastating consequences of a national ban on abortions.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy
NBC Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez what pushed President Biden to run for office and how he aims to restore trust in American institutions and Democracy in the Post-Trump era.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it
On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and author of “Once I Was You”, Maria Hinojosa and attorney and NBC Latino contributor, Raul Reyes, to breakdown the legal, global and political implications of Republican leaders sending migrants across state lines.Sept. 18, 2022.
Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’
A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
MSNBC
Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line
Following the Dobbs decision ending the right to abortion access, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is warning the legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout of the end of Roe. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden admin's history-making cyber nominee confirmed. Now comes the hard part.
The Senate last week unanimously confirmed the State Department’s first ever “cyber ambassador” who will head a new, digitally focused bureau within the department. Nathaniel Fick was confirmed as ambassador-at-large to oversee the new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. As The Washington Post explained last month,...
