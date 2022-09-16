ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan recalls 203,000 vehicles – how to get your model checked

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
NISSAN is recalling over 203,000 U.S. vehicles due to roll-away risks that can occur when a driver’s shifted in park.

The massive recall applies to Nissan Frontier and Titan pickup trucks manufactured from 2020 to 2023.

2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck Credit: Getty

Nissan says that it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries stemming from the recent recall, The Washington Post reports.

Nissan recommends that 2020 to 2023 Frontier and Titan owners engage their parking brakes before shifting into standard park.

Drivers should always park with their emergency brakes first before shifting into a standard park position on steep grades.

Shifting into park before engaging your parking brake on an incline can stress your transmission.

The Japanese manufacturer also noted that a transmission parking pawl might not engage when the trucks are shifted into park, News9 reports.

A parking pawl is a device fitted to a car’s automatic transmission that allows the transmission to lock into its park position.

Drivers that own or lease a 2020 to 2023 Frontier or Titan can visit their dealership’s service center for a multipoint inspection.

A service center technician will be able to diagnose any underlying parking issues and offer a fix free of charge.

Nissan will begin mailing letters to 2020 to 2023 Frontier and Titan owners on November 1st.

You can also verify whether or not your car is being recalled by visiting Nissan’s recall page.

This recall page allows you to enter your VIN [vehicle identification number] and view any active recalls.

VINs are located at the bottom of a car’s driver-side windshield or within the driver’s door jamb.

Nissan hasn’t yet released their exact plan for remedying these two trucks’ parking issues.

2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck Credit: Getty

