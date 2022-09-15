ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
furman.edu

2023 Furman Fellows announced

The Furman Fellowship is an endowed scholarship fund founded in 2004 with a gift from Furman trustee emeritus Bob Buckman and Joyce Mollerup. Each year, five seniors are recognized as Furman Fellows and receive a scholarship to use toward the completion of their degree. “My wife and I established Furman...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Two CCSD leaders to join Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative

Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Interim Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Anita Huggins, and Director of General Counsel Investigations, Oscar Douglas, were recently selected to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative for fall 2022. They are part of a 43-member class from the Lowcountry. The news appeared in LowcountryBizSC.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy