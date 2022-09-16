Day 2 of the 2022 Goodwood Revival was an incredible mixture of races, a couple of remaining practice sessions and celebrations. Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Jenson Button, Damon Hill, Dario Franchitti, Andre Lotterer and more were on track, battling among F1 racers, WRC drivers, Le Mans winners and more. As well as racing GT cars into the night the day had a celebration of Graham Hill, a parade of Ferrari legends and races of Can-Am cars and F1 machines. Also, the incredible ’60s touring cars of the St Mary’s Trophy put on an awesome display of racing.

