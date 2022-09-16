Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Johnson wins as Clark stars again at COTA USF Juniors
Nikita Johnson this afternoon sped to his second victory of the year for VRD Racing as the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season reaches toward its conclusion at Circuit of The Americas. Johnson, 14, took the lead on the opening lap and was never seriously threatened during the 15-lap race around the 3.41-mile home of the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix.
racer.com
Radical Cup Sunday report: A day of three-peats at COTA
Returning to the track Sunday, races two and three closed the penultimate weekend of competition in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of The Americas — a day that featured shifts in momentum, different race winners, weekend sweeps, and new point leaders. Races...
racer.com
Horner: "We're going to attack every race"
Red Bull will not start taking defensive approaches to races to ensure it wraps up championships this year and will try to win all six remaining rounds, according to team principal Christian Horner. Max Verstappen can win the drivers’ championship at the Singapore Grand Prix in just under two weeks’...
racer.com
Extreme E gears up for a belated first foray into the Americas
Extreme E heads to the Americas for the first time this weekend with a trip to Chile for the Copper X Prix, the penultimate round of the season. The event comes after two previous aborted attempts to reach South America last season – rounds in Ushuia, Argentina, and Santarem, Brazil were planned but ultimately canned as a result of COVID complications.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Radical Cup Saturday report: Field, Rafols, McMurry take COTA wins
After a successful Friday, Blue Marble Radical Cup teams and competitors returned to the track Saturday for the ever-important qualifying session and first wheel-to-wheel race of the weekend. Dense fog layered the facility with a single practice session kicking off the day as drivers took to the track. The 32 Radical racers negotiated the picturesque facility without incident as the session ran green in its entirety.
racer.com
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration
Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
racer.com
Reddick 'got ran over' at Bristol, ending Cup championship hopes
Tyler Redick’s NASCAR Cup Series championship chances ended quicker than anticipated when crash damage Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway put him too far behind to advance in the playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver said he got “ran over” on lap 277 when a multi-car crash broke out...
racer.com
Lamborghini LMDh to be powered by twin-turbo V8
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the first technical specifications of its LMDh project for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. One key revelation is that the car will be powered by a twin-turbo...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
VIDEO: Goodwood Revival 2022 Saturday highlights: Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Jenson Button and more
Day 2 of the 2022 Goodwood Revival was an incredible mixture of races, a couple of remaining practice sessions and celebrations. Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Jenson Button, Damon Hill, Dario Franchitti, Andre Lotterer and more were on track, battling among F1 racers, WRC drivers, Le Mans winners and more. As well as racing GT cars into the night the day had a celebration of Graham Hill, a parade of Ferrari legends and races of Can-Am cars and F1 machines. Also, the incredible ’60s touring cars of the St Mary’s Trophy put on an awesome display of racing.
racer.com
"We’ll be on offense for the next three races" - Cindric
Austin Cindric went through it all on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to just squeak by into the next round of the NASCAR Cup series playoffs. On paper, Cindric finished in 20th place and seven laps off the pace. He advanced into the second round of the playoffs by two points.
racer.com
HSR launches fall stretch of races at Road America
Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) charges into its annual fall stretch of races this weekend with return visits to four legendary U.S. road courses in the final four months of 2002. The centerpiece is the eighth running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway, November 2-6, which celebrates American sports car racing stalwarts Riley Technologies and Riley Motorsports as this year’s featured marque.
racer.com
No IMSA series at Chicago for 2023
Although in the initial announcement of the NASCAR Chicago street race set for next July that there would be an IMSA series on the schedule, it has now been confirmed that there will be no sports car race in the inaugural event. While it was never expected that one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Newgarden farewells 'The Sheriff'
Of Josef Newgarden’s 25 NTT IndyCar Series victories, 18 were earned with Travis Law serving as his chief mechanic and chief of the pit crew looking after his Team Penske Chevy. Their dynamic working relationship, one that included awarding the ‘Chalice of Excellence’ to the top-performing crew member after...
racer.com
Kyle Busch eliminated from Cup playoffs after Bristol engine failure
For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kyle Busch was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after a catastrophic engine failure Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch fell out of the race on lap 270 and said there was no warning of an issue....
Comments / 0